Alright Tiger sports fans, it’s been a little while since we talked, so pull up a seat on the bleachers here and let’s get started. First off, let me get this out of the way. My apologies for saying Tiger teams could begin training with coaches right after Labor Day. They can’t. The NMAA placed sports in what they called a “dead period,” for when schools are operating 100 percent virtual. After Labor Day schools begin the hybrid plan, but it’s phased in, starting with elementary schools. Then two weeks later, middle schools and two weeks after that, high schools come online. That puts the opening of high schools to the end of September, at least holding to the current plan. So, in fact, any official work with coaches won’t begin quite so soon. Again, my mistake, my apologies, no excuses.
Okay, next up something to get off my chest. Yes, everything is all mixed up and some of our teams are playing in the spring when they normally play in the fall, and others are in the fall when they’re normally a spring sport. I’ve heard a little talk out there about how horrible this is. Here’s the thing. Get over it. Grousing about it isn’t going to change it, and frankly, our kids don’t need to hear that.
As much as anyone, I want to see things back to “normal.” I already can’t wait until NEXT year, school year that is, and see Tiger Stadium lit up on cool Friday nights in October. I can’t wait to see the Camp of Champs, Tiger Tuff Camp and all the rest during the dog days of summer. I can’t wait to see our basketball, and volleyball and cheer teams all working hard and sweating in the gym from June until… well, until forever. I can’t wait. But you know what? We have to wait.
Now we can either spend these weeks or months, and they will end, we can spend them complaining and screaming and being negative. But that won’t change anything. As for myself. I try to deal with the reality as it is and work at finding ways to make things a better experience for our Tigers, our students, our kids. After all, THEY are the ones who are sacrificing the most. It’s our Tigers, all of them, athletes or not, who are seeing everything upended and sacrificing traditions. As far as I can see it, and maybe I’m just not very smart, but I would rather try to be positive, supportive and find creative ways to get through this and give our Tigers the very best of ourselves that we can. Our Tigers, our students, our kids… they need us to pull together, now more than ever.
I’ve seen some of our Tigers working out. Seen them sweating in Tiger Stadium first thing in the morning doing self-imposed exercise regimens. I’ve seen them playing street ball in small groups in 100-degree weather. I’ve seen them working on moves and routines in the city parks. They haven’t given up. In fact, as they always have since I started this job, they inspire me. They inspire me to be better.
Okay, here’s this thing though. I want to see more of you Tigers working it. Some of you might say, “well why bother? We might not even HAVE a season this year.” Well, you know what? That’s always been the case. When you’re an athlete nothing is given. You might work your tail off the entire off-season. Putting in hours and hours every day. You might make it to every pre-season practice and done everything Coach asked. You sacrifice and work and sweat. And then, a day before your first time stepping out on the field or court, in a game or match, you stumble in the hall at school and break a foot and that’s you, out for the season. It’s happened before. So no, you put in the work, grueling, sweating effort. You give it your best, every single day. You do that because THAT is who you are. You do it because YOU are a Tiger.
Now I’ll leave you with something my own Dad used to tell me. He was in the Marines, in the Pacific during World War II, and he used to tell me this about the Marines. I will change one thing and substitute the word Tigers for the word Marines. It goes like this. “WE are Tigers, the difficult, we do immediately. The impossible? Well, that just takes a little bit longer. For Tigers, nothing is impossible, we still do it.” ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
