Luke 18:16 – But Jesus called them to him, saying, “Let the children come to me, and do not
hinder them, for to such belongs the Kingdom of God.”
It is with the saddest of hearts that the Widner family announces the passing of our special
brother and friend to many, Thomas “Tommy” Widner, on October 15, 2021. After a long stay in the hospital and then hospice, our precious brother was taken to Heaven where he
reunites with his most loved Mom, sister Vera, and all of his Angel family and friends.
Tommy was deeply loved and will be missed by many. We feel at ease as he was anointed and blessed
and welcomed to rest in peace and glory in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Tommyʼs funeral and day of remembrance will be on his birthday, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at
11 a.m. A rosary will be recited at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, followed by the funeral mass, and his burial at the Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery in Truth or Consequences, NM.
Food and refreshments will be served at the Catholic Hall after services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.