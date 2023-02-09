Among several action items addressed by the Village of Williamsburg’s Board of Trustees Thursday, February 9, was the approval of an engineering contract award for the upcoming Doris Avenue renovation project.
Trustees unanimously endorsed the measure, which will affirm Wilson and Company as the project’s engineers and will allow the initiative to move toward contractor bidding in the coming weeks.
In addition to board reports, the afternoon’s regular meeting also saw trustees approve the addition of a limited personalized brick display for the 911 memorial, and endorse a rekindling of the community’s neighborhood watch program.
