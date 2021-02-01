Latest News
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:04:05 AM
Sunset: 05:41:10 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:03:23 AM
Sunset: 05:42:08 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:02:39 AM
Sunset: 05:43:05 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:01:55 AM
Sunset: 05:44:03 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:08 AM
Sunset: 05:45 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:00:21 AM
Sunset: 05:45:57 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:59:32 AM
Sunset: 05:46:53 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
