Over the past decade, officials with the City of Truth or Consequences have begun to steadily address the municipality’s aging infrastructure, as evidence of this need had been apparent to discerning eyes for many years prior. Included among improvements deemed necessary and subsequently achieved in recent years were the development of a solid waste collection center, a near complete renovation of the city’s wastewater plant, and the recent transition of electric metering to modern standards. Along the way, city department crews have also completed numerous upgrades and spot improvements to the municipal water storage and distribution infrastructure, electrical system, IT communications and data processing systems, streets, parks and a variety of other areas.
Despite these positive strides, most city staffers and community residents would agree a considerable amount of improvement is still necessary. Individual opinions aside, municipal employees are obliged to follow the direction of city commissioners, who themselves are obliged to do what they determine is necessary or is most beneficial for the community within finite means.
The past decade, as with every preceding decade has also brought numerous changes in municipal leadership, and with this, numerous changes in perspective concerning the city’s priorities and how to address these issues. Fortunately, city staff members have proven to be a resilient lot, diligently forwarding projects when and wherever directed to do so. In this regard, current interim city manager Traci Alvarez, who has long served the city as grants/project coordinator and other key administrative team members have maintained a focus on following through with funded projects, while also setting the stage for a long list of future infrastructure and municipal improvements.
PROJECTS IN THE WORKS
In the coming weeks and months, T-or-C residents will be able to enjoy long-requested improvements to Ralph Edwards Park, and if all goes as currently planned, residents and visitors will also soon be encountering traffic disruptions associated with a major upgrade to the city’s water and electrical systems in the downtown district. Citizens generally comprehend how positive changes take time to achieve, and understand that improvements first require a defined goal, careful planning, and most importantly, sufficient funding.
The following is a recently compiled list of the municipality’s capital projects and other initiatives, which are funded and at some level or another, are “in the works.”
PLANNING EFFORTS
•Citywide Water PER - Funded through a 2019 New Mexico Finance Authority (NMFA) Colonias fund appropriation, this preliminary engineering report will identify recommended improvements for T-or-C’s overall water infrastructure. This assessment is a required component, vital for the future acquisition of project funding.•City-Wide Drainage Master Plan - Funded through a 2021 legislative appropriation, this initiative will provide city leaders with a summary of recommended improvements and is necessary to acquire funding for future construction.
•Sanitary Sewer Asset Management Plan - Funded through an NMFA Planning Grant, this initiative will compile a comprehensive assessment of the municipal wastewater system, identifying assets, conditions and component criticality. A necessary document to acquire future funding for wastewater improvements.
•Comprehensive Master Plan Update - Funded through a state Community Development Block Grant, this effort will update the city’s master plan, which is presently five years old.
WATER SYSTEM PROJECTS
•Vacuum Sewer Rehabilitation - Funded through the New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), this initiative will focus on repairing the city’s vacuum sewer system along Riverside Drive. Failures within this system will and in some cases have already resulted in back-ups, odor problems and substantial costs for additional pumping.
•Water Line Replacements - Funded through the NMED’s Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRLF) this project will target problem areas along Marshall Street, North Pershing, Second Avenue and Sierra Vista Drive.
•Water line Replacements - Funded as a 2020/2021 CDBG capital project, this effort will effect the replacement of aging water lines along Mercury Street, Hackberry Lane and Cottonwood Lane.
•Municipal Water System Improvements Phase I - Funded through a USDA-RD Water and Environmental Programs Grant/Loan, this initiative will seek to replace undersized water lines and pressure release valves to address frequent water line breaks due to high pressure flow.
•MSD Water System Improvements - Funded through the US Department of Agriculture-Rural Development (USDA-RD) this initiative will include design and construction of a water main and service line, upgrades to the Cook Street pumping station, as well as installation of a new water storage tank and a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. A vital project, as presently, a failure in the Cook Street pumping station could precipitate into a citywide system shut down.
•Booster Station and Austin Street Improvements - Funded through the NMFA Water Trust Board, this project will bring about required repairs for the Morgan Street and Cielo Vista booster stations, as well as waterline replacements along Austin Street.
•Water System Improvements Phase 2 Construction - Funded through the state’s 2021 Colonias program, this effort will supplement phase-one funding shortfalls and will assure planned water line, service line, valve and hydrant replacements.
•Village of Williamsburg Water line replacement - Funded through the city, this effort will coordinate with planned upgrades for Mona and Doris Streets.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
•MSD Project Roadway Replacement - Funded through the state’s 2020 Colonias fund, this project will assure pavement repairs and replacement following the planned MSD waterline replacement project.
•Corbett Street Improvements - Funded through the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s (NMDOT) annual Local Government Road Fund (LGRF) cooperative, this project will address long needed repairs and paving.
•North Broadway Street - On target to be funded through the 2021/2022 LGRF NMDOT Municipal Arterial Program, this effort will apparently secure needed street repairs and improvements.
•Street Improvement/Rehabilitation - Targeted to be funded through the 2021/2022 LGRF NMDOT Cooperative, this initiative will focus revenue on street improvements along Locust Street, Foch Street, Palo Verde, Sierra Vista Drive and Pine Street
INFRASTRUCTURE AND SUPPORT PROJECTS
•Electrical Transformer Replacement - Funded through a USDA-RD Equipment Grant, this project will assure replacement of the city’s “north” transformer with a new unit. Recent testing has revealed this component to be failing and replacement is necessary to assure adequate power supplies during periods of high demand.
•Electric Vault Design and Construction - Co-funded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NMDOT, this project will upgrade and relocate critical electrical components from past site in historical structures, and is presently under construction.
•Runway Pavement Preservation - Funded through the FAA, this initiative will assure necessary repairs and upgrades for runway 12-31.
•Airfield Maintenance and Consumable Items - Funded through a bi-annual NMDOT Aviation Division grant, this effort will secure various maintenance items utilized for regular upkeep of the municipal airport.
•Airport water system improvements - Funded through NMDOT’s Aviation Division, this initiative will address water quality issues that have proven to be problematic for equipment.
•Airport Facility Maintenance Equipment - Funded through NMDOT’s Aviation Division, this initiative assures the city’s place in line for a bi-annual grant aimed at supporting regular maintenance needs.
•Wastewater Equipment Upgrade - Funded through a USDA-RD Grant, this effort will secure a new backhoe and skid loader for the city’s wastewater department, offsetting consistent repair costs for present equipment.
•Police Vehicles and Equipment Acquisition - Also funded through a USDA-RD Grant, this effort will secure two new vehicles and laptop computers for the T-or-C Police Department.
•Trash Receptacle - Funded through a 2021 New Mexico Tourism Clean and Beautiful Grant, this effort will secure new trash receptacles for Rotary Park.
LONG RANGE PROJECTS
•Cantrell Dam Improvements - Funded through an NMFA Water Trust Board 2021 appropriations, this initiative will begin to address structural issues with the Cantrell Dam, which were major factors in destructive flooding encountered during the summer of 2020.
•Multi-Generational Campus/Center - Funded through a 2021 legislative appropriation, this effort will initiate the city’s plans toward development of a new swimming pool and facilities for both senior and youth programs.
•River Walk Feasibility (Economic Development) - Funded through an NMFA Planning Grant, this study seeks to define vision, goals and objectives for the potential development of areas along the Rio Grande. The effort will include development of an economic development master plan for the river walk, and is a necessary component for the acquisition of future project funding.
•I-25 Business Loop Phase I Water/Sewer Relocation - City funded, this initiative will prepare for the necessary relocation of water/sewer lines to coordinate with NMDOT’s future roadway improvement plans.
•I-25 Business Loop Phase I-II Landscape and Irrigation - City funded, this initiative also is aimed at coordinating with future NMDOT roadway improvement plans.
