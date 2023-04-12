One of Sierra County’s newest teams, the T-or-C Juniors of the New Mexico Young America Football League (YALF) started their competitive season with an April 8, trip to Albuquerque to take on Cleveland’s junior team and came home with the 14-7 win. 

The victory was a full team effort, with every athlete on the field contributing, knowing their role and executing to secure the win. Our two touchdowns were carried in, behind some big blockers, the first one, by Cole Montoya, with Zaiden Baker running in the final TD. Baker also ran in the after touchdown two-point play, to put the game away.

