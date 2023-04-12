One of Sierra County’s newest teams, the T-or-C Juniors of the New Mexico Young America Football League (YALF) started their competitive season with an April 8, trip to Albuquerque to take on Cleveland’s junior team and came home with the 14-7 win.
The victory was a full team effort, with every athlete on the field contributing, knowing their role and executing to secure the win. Our two touchdowns were carried in, behind some big blockers, the first one, by Cole Montoya, with Zaiden Baker running in the final TD. Baker also ran in the after touchdown two-point play, to put the game away.
Those in uniform and putting in the work this year are: Zaiden Baker, Derek Montoya, Shaydence Kunewa, Bodee Rainer, Randell Kohler Bryson Castillo, James Fuentes, Cole Montoya, Dominic Gurriola, Richard Ryburn, Curtis Trejo, Carlos Sanchez, Memphis Dorame and Dominic Terrazas.
The next game for the T-or-C Juniors is this Saturday, April 15 and will be held right here at home in Tiger Stadium at Hot Springs High School taking on Highland. After that, the team has another home game the following Saturday, where they will face Eldorado.
The YAFL junior league plays full contact, helmet and pads football through six games this season. Our local team, coached by Dick Lanford and Daniel Terrazas, has 14 athletes in uniform. The team levels in YAFL are determined by age, and all the athletes on our junior level team will be in the eighth or seventh grades in the coming school year. Most will be playing Tiger football at the middle school level, and the experience gained in this non-school affiliated youth league will put them far ahead of where they otherwise might have been without the work they put in this spring.
