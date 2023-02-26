Due to an overwhelming response, the recently announced Youth League Football being formed in Sierra County for sixth and seventh graders, is already planning to expand its scope, well ahead of what they planned. With sign up underway for that age group, enough interest has been expressed, that the anticipated expansion is now being organized to have flag football for kids ages six, seven and eight.
There will be a meeting of all interested parents and youth on Monday, February 27 at 6:00 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria.
