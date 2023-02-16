Youth League Football

Youth League Football is being organized for Sierra County youth who are in the  sixth and seventh grades.

Calling all sixth or seventh graders in Sierra County, there’s a new opportunity for all who are interested in playing spring league tackle football. The TCMS Tiger Football coaching staff is taking the lead in starting a spring league football team. The team will be part of the New Mexico Young American Football League (YAFL). The team would engage in 8-player football with pads and helmets.

A parent meeting, held Friday, February 10 was attended by nearly 20 kids and their parents or guardians, with more reaching out to the organizers in the days following the meeting.

