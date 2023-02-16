Calling all sixth or seventh graders in Sierra County, there’s a new opportunity for all who are interested in playing spring league tackle football. The TCMS Tiger Football coaching staff is taking the lead in starting a spring league football team. The team will be part of the New Mexico Young American Football League (YAFL). The team would engage in 8-player football with pads and helmets.
A parent meeting, held Friday, February 10 was attended by nearly 20 kids and their parents or guardians, with more reaching out to the organizers in the days following the meeting.
Though still in the planning stages, and initially confined to the sixth and seventh grades, organizers hope that interest is great enough to expand and offer football to younger age groups.
Youth football, like youth soccer and basketball contribute not only to health and fitness of those children participating, but also offers many other benefits. Organized youth sports help to instill self-discipline, a sense of belonging and safe, wholesome activity to those involved. Further, it prepares those who wish to continue on with the sport, on middle school and then high school teams, with a foundation that can help in the success of their teams going forward.
In the last season of middle school football here, the TCMS football team ended with a 4-2 record, with their only losses being to Silver City and Socorro, both of which have a youth football program.
For more information or if you or your children are interested in taking part in this exciting new program, contact middle school football coach Dick Lanford, assistant Daniel Terrazas or Hot Springs High head football coach, Philip Camp.
