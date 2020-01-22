Since the days of autumn grew short in November, teams of Sierra County youth have been hitting the lanes at Bedroxx Bowling Center. Through the interest and dedication of one local dad, the youth of our community now have a new league sport which they can participate in.
In an effort spearheaded by Craig Harland, there are 27 young bowlers now organized in a youth bowling league. Harland began the effort after attending a beginners bowling clinic with his two sons at Bedroxx. The clinic was sponsored by Las Cruces chapter of U.S. Bowling Congress (USBC), the bowling association that includes Las Cruces, Deming, White Sands and T-or-C. At the clinic, Harland mentioned that it was a shame that there wasn’t a youth bowling league in T-or-C. Jan Escalante, the Las Cruces association manager and he discussed it, and with support and backing from the Las Cruces group, Harland completed training and certification to be a coach.
The response to flyers announcing the intent to form a local league was far greater than expected. Bedroxx Bowling Center was supportive from the start and allows the youth to practice at its facility free of charge. At the initial meeting, instead of the seven or eight expected to sign on, there were 27 waiting at Bedroxx when the doors opened. Ultimately nine teams were formed, each with three bowlers.
Now, every Sunday afternoon the lanes at Bedroxx are filled with the youth of Sierra County in its first ever T-or-C Youth Bowling League at practice. Each Sunday, Jan Escalante along with at least one other director from the Las Cruces group, under whose guidance the local group operates, comes up to help with practice.
Additional help has come from the Jim Withers Jr. Foundation, which has been reimbursing the fees charged through USBC. Jim Withers Jr. was an avid supporter of youth bowling, tragically killed in a car accident, the foundation carries on his passion for the sport in his memory.
Money reimbursed, and additional funds coming from donations from Las Cruces USBC and others is used for prize money and to assist with tournament entry fees for the youth. Because of restrictions regarding direct cash payments to youth, the prize money is allocated through the USBC’s SMART program, (Scholarship Management and Account Reporting for Tenpins), which allows young bowlers to build up a scholarship fund with their winnings. Over time, and with enough tournament wins, young bowlers can build up a nice scholarship for college after graduation.
Those in the league range from eight to eighteen years in age and cover a wide range of bowling skills. One thing they all share in an excitement and passion for bowling. The league, which started the current season in November, will run through February 9, with practice at Bedroxx every Sunday at 2:30. Harland has had several parents step up and get coaching certification, including Jeni Neeley and Sandy Whitehead.
Plans are in the works for next season to start up as early as September. All interested young bowlers should contact Harland at craigharlo@gmail.com or stop in at Bedroxx. We at the Sentinel look forward to covering the new season as it unfolds.
