YAFL Juniors Tigers Close Successful Season

The T-or-C Juniors Tiger football team, who compete in the New Mexico Young American Football League’s Division II, the Albuquerque division, came away as the runners-up in the championship series last weekend. They traveled to Albuquerque, May 20-21, to take on the big dogs. The Juniors Tiger team is comprised of athletes who are sixth and seventh grade ages, who will be in seventh and eighth grades in the coming 2023-2024 school year.
The team won the first game, Saturday May 20 beating the Del Norte Juniors, 27-0. This set up the championship game, played out on Sunday when the Juniors Tigers faced off against the Rio Grande Juniors, a team they had beaten earlier in the spring. The outcome wasn’t as successful however, and the Tiger team had to accept a 26-13 loss, and second place in Division II.
With a brand-new program and team, to achieve that level of success was a tremendous accomplishment for our team. The YAFL program was launched just this year in Sierra County, under Coaches Dick Lanford and Daniel Terrazas. They only were able to field one team, in the sixth and seventh grade age groups. They hope to be able to expand next year, providing opportunities for kids of all age groups to participate.
For an inaugural year, with the team figuring they would just “get their feet wet,” they instead plunged right onto the deep end, taking on teams from the big city areas, and ending with an overall record of 5-3. Those eight games are two more than the middle school Tiger team plays in a regular season and only two less than the Varsity Tigers.
The T-or-C Juniors Tigers are: #4 Zaiden Baker #18 Derik Montoya, #3 Shaydence Kunewa, #24 Bodee Rainer, #30 Randell Kohler, #31 Bryson Castillo, #33 James Fuentes, #35 Cole Montoya, #40 Dominic Gurriola, #61 Richard Ryburn, #66 Curtis Trejo, #73 Carlos Sanchez, #74 Dominic Terrazas and #83 Memphis Dorame. Remember those names because many if not all will form the core of the T-or-C Middle School Tigers in the coming school year.
