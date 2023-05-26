YAFL Juniors Tigers Close Successful Season

YOUR NEW MEXICO YAFL JUNIORS TIGERS - The T-or-C Juniors Tigers are: #4 Zaiden Baker #18 Derik Montoya, #3 Shaydence Kunewa, #24 Bodee Rainer, #30 Randell Kohler, #31 Bryson Castillo, #33 James Fuentes, #35 Cole Montoya, #40 Dominic Gurriola, #61 Richard Ryburn, #66 Curtis Trejo, #73 Carlos Sanchez, #74 Dominic Terrazas and #83 Memphis Dorame.

The T-or-C Juniors Tiger football team, who compete in the New Mexico Young American Football League’s Division II, the Albuquerque division, came away as the runners-up in the championship series last weekend. They traveled to Albuquerque, May 20-21, to take on the big dogs. The Juniors Tiger team is comprised of athletes who are sixth and seventh grade ages, who will be in seventh and eighth grades in the coming 2023-2024 school year.

The team won the first game, Saturday May 20 beating the Del Norte Juniors, 27-0. This set up the championship game, played out on Sunday when the Juniors Tigers faced off against the Rio Grande Juniors, a team they had beaten earlier in the spring. The outcome wasn’t as successful however, and the Tiger team had to accept a 26-13 loss, and second place in Division II.

