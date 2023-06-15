How you build a program that has sustained success? Tiger volleyball is answering that question with the work they are doing this summer. Their summer camp is up and running, open every Tuesday through the month of June 3-5:00 p.m. held in the Hot Springs High gym, the Den, home of Tiger volleyball and basketball. Camp is open to students who will be Kindergarten through sixth grade in the coming school year. At camp, the volleyball coaching staff directs the action, with high school volleyball athletes working hands on with the youngest of our Tigers. They work on the fundamentals and specific skill sets as well as drills, conditioning exercise and learning the language of volleyball. Two themes run consistently through all this. They are, the importance of self-discipline, teamwork and team bonding and fun. Fun in both the day’s camp activities and the fun of playing volleyball. There have been between 20 and 30 campers, and any who have not attended yet are welcome to come and join in. The cost is just ten dollars each Tuesday session.
Tiger volleyball is also working their game, with both the high school middle school teams in regular open gym sessions and scheduling some summer matches. The focus, as always, is to put the best possible and most prepared teams as possible out onto the court, wearing Tiger red white and blue. The pinnacle of Tiger volleyball, the varsity squad has been in the state championship playoffs each of the last three seasons, advancing to the final four twice. With the additional work and determination to keep getting better, and with the younger Tigers coming up through the ranks, we just might be looking at a Tiger volleyball dynasty. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.