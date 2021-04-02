The Varsity Tiger Volleyball team just completed their incredible journey through this pandemic postponed and shortened season. They earned a spot in the Big Dance and advanced in the State Championship Playoffs to the Final Four in a season that brought excitement to the Den, after a year of lying quiet, and put fear into the hearts of their adversaries.
After beating the number four seed Thoreau in four sets on the road, the Tiger Girls marched undaunted onto the court of a team undefeated in the season, Socorro. There, the Tigers handed the Warriors their fifth set loss in the season, three of which were at the hands of our Tigers.
Now, as they say farewell to team Captain, Carina Apodaca, the Tigers regroup and prepare for next season, where they will work to take it to the next level. Where will they end up when that season ends? Watch this space. In the meantime, here's a few bonus pics, to tide you over until then.
