Tiger volleyball took up the challenge to improve on two stellar seasons and have been hitting the courts, both in open gym practice and competing in the summer league hosted by Centennial High in Las Cruces. Through the league matches they are showing they haven’t lost a step from the team that advanced to the playoffs the last two years.
With a solid group working, both in the gym and competing in summer league, there have been upwards of 15 Tigers putting in the time to be ready to compete when their regular season opens, August 23, facing Santa Teresa on the road. A week later, our Tiger volleyball girls will defend the Den in an August 30 home opener.
With the work they are putting in, they should be ready to make some noise in district, having gone 5-1 in summer action so far, with one more outing happening this week.
There’s a new face at the top, with Head Coach Amanda Forrister stepping up to take up the job after spending the last few years as assistant coach. Hitting the off-season hard, Coach Forrister has the team working in the gym almost every day they aren’t down in Las Cruces battling on the courts. Michael Jordan Volleyball Camp will be held in the Den at Hot Springs High, July 21-22. With 24 seasons as head coach of the NMSU volleyball team, Coach Jordan, has amassed over 500 wins and multiple WAC Championships to go along with nine times being selected WAC Coach of the Year.
The final stop on the Tigers summer season calendar is a trip to University of Texas, El Paso for the UTEP instructional Team Camp, July 25-28.
•Though fundraising is something that takes the team away from the nets, it’s important to the team’s success. Raising money through donations to help with the purchase of needed equipment for the team, the Tigers are offering businesses and individuals the opportunity to step up and support Tiger volleyball. Those who support the team can see their logo featured on a banner, hung prominently in the gym throughout volleyball season. The Tiger volleyball banner, with either small, medium and large business logos will go up before the first home match.
The team is also selling raffle tickets, with two winners to be selected for a three-day hunt, either Elk or Lion. The first winning ticket selected will get first choice between the two hunts. So, whether it’s your business logo on a banner, or the chance to win a hunt, watch for these Tiger girls when they come knocking at your door. Don’t miss out on the chance to support this elite Team of Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.