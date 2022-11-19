In what was the finest performance of volleyball prowess and courage that I have ever seen, the Tigers came from behind, from way behind, defeating Sandia Prep 3-2 in the quarterfinals, to advance to the volleyball state championship’s final four.
The match was tense and exhilarating and emotional, and most of all, it ended with a Tiger win.
The Tiger fell in the first round 25-14, then took an even harder 25-12 loss in set two. But these Tigers, these Tiger girls didn’t give up, didn’t even consider it. Instead, they battled and won set three, 25-16. Still facing elimination, the Tigers fought on and took set four, 25-20 and forced a tiebreaking set five, played to 15 points.
Set five, first to 15 wins it all. Set, match and on to the Final Four. Lose the set, lose the match and go home. It started out tense for our side. The Tigers were looking up from the wrong side of a 9-2 score. Sandia Prep was sure they had it sewed up.
Then something happened. After a time out, our Tiger Girls met in a tight huddle all their own, the middle of the court. What words were spoken there remain just between those six Tiger sisters. But they dug way down deep and found something that the Sandia Team could not defeat. They had the hearts of Tigers. When the scoreboard read six to nine, and the other side blinked. Time out. Then seven points, then eight and finally the score tied, 9-9.
It went back and forth for a couple points, but the Tigers were in charge. Tiger volleyball on display, right there on the court in Rio Rancho.
Finally, the scoreboard told the story and the fans and team alike erupted in cheers, 15-13 Tigers win.
Now it was on to the final four, where the Tigers faced off against the number two seed, Robertson. Still no easy road for the Tigers. Robertson is one of the elite volleyball teams in the state. But you know something? So are the Tigers.
The Tigers were to hit the court early Saturday morning. Plenty early, but both of the final four games will start then. Same disadvantage for both winning teams when the Championship Final to compete for the big prize, the blue trophy starts at 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
•Now let’s flashback three matches to the beginning of the championship playoffs. The Tiger’s road through the playoffs began Thursday afternoon, November 10 at the Rio Rancho Event Center. As the number three seed in the 3A playoffs, the Tiger girls earned a bye in the first round and were matched up against number six Bosque, in the second round, at 1:15 in the afternoon.
The entire team struggled in the match. One of the front-line powerhouse starters, though competing in this one, was struggling more than the rest and went to hospital after the match. Ultimately, she had surgery and though is expected to fully recover, was out for the rest of the playoffs. This meant major adjustments for the entire team.
The loss against Bosque, 0-3, the Tiger’s seem out of balance. Set scores tell the story, 2-25, 19-25 and 14-25.
Despite the Thursday afternoon loss, the Tigers still had a path to the finals, just a far more difficult one. Now it was win or go home at every match, starting Thursday evening where the Tigers drew Cobre as their opponent. Though dispatching Cobre twice in the regular season, at playoffs, with everything is on the line, things are a little different.
The Tigers knew they would be missing one of their central cast for the rest of the playoffs and already started making. The needed adjustments, and earned a win, defeating Cobre for the third time this season, this time at the playoffs, 3-0 and improving with each set, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-14.
On Friday morning, against Ruidoso it was much the same, with the Tigers pulling together for the win, 3-0. This time their opponent toughened in the fial set, but the outcome was the same, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-23.
Then just a couple hours later, the Tigers faced Sandia Prep.
The 3A final four match was played at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Early for that sort of thing, but all teams faced the same disadvantage in that respect. The Tigers were to sadly lose, 0-3 in a match that was, in some ways, ultimately anti-climactic after the emotional struggle the night before. Though they battled until the final point of the final set, the scoreboard told the story, 11-25, 23-25 and 15-25.
There the quest of this amazing team of Tigers ended, but next season’s mission has only just begun.
