The Tigers traveled to Hatch for the girls basketball Red Or Green Tournament where they were faced with taking on the 4A Belen Eagles in the opening round of action, Thursday evening.
The game was close throughout, at the half, the Tigers were down one point, 14-15 and at the end of the third quarter, the score stood 24-23 Tigers. When the final horn blew, at the end of regulation, the scoreboard showed a 35-35 tie, sending the game into overtime.
The battle remained close, with each team scoring. With just 12 seconds remaining on the clock, Belen was up, 37-38 and was taking the ball up court when Marixa Garcia stole it at mid-court, drove to the hoop and put it in to win the game, 39-38.
It was hard nosed, aggressive Tiger defense that won the game, and though we are still awaiting the stats, seeing multiple Tigers going high for the rebounds and diving for every loose ball showed the intensity this team competes with.
Logan Woods was top gun for the game with a team and game high 17 points, including one of the two baskets in overtime that sealed the deal for the Tigers victory. Garcia put up 13 points for the Tigers, and Alex Gonzales another five, with Mahela Hernandez and Alicia Gonzales each contributing points.
With the win the Tigers go into the winners bracket, where they will face 4A Chaparral Friday night.
