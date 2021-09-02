All scheduled games, matches and meets subject to change. We will announce any changes as soon as we get them.
Friday September 3: HS Tiger Football at Lordsburg, 7:00 p.m. HS Tiger Volleyball at Moriarty Tournament, Times and Opponents TBA
Saturday September 4: HS Tiger Volleyball at Moriarty Tournament, Times and Opponents TBA Tiger Cross Country at Capitan, 9:00 a.m. TCMS Tiger Football at Lordsburg, 11:00 a.m.
Monday September 6:
Tuesday September 7: HS Tiger Volleyball Home V Mesilla Valley, JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. Tiger Soccer Home v Silver JV, Tiger Stadium, 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday September 8:
Thursday September 9: HS Tiger Volleyball Home V Magdalena, JV/Varsity 5:00 p.m. Tiger Cross Country at Alamogordo Invitational, 3:00 p.m.
Friday September 10:
Saturday September 11: HS Tiger Football Home V Eunice, Tiger Stadium, 5:00 p.m. Tiger Cross Country at Cobre XC Invitational, 9:00 a.m. TCMS Tiger Volleyball Round Robin At Deming (three games) 7th/8th, 9:00 a.m.
