Upcoming In Tiger Sports

Upcoming For September 10-18
All scheduled games, matches and meets subject to change. We will announce any changes as soon as we get them.
Friday September 10: Nothing Scheduled
Saturday September 11: HS Tiger Football Home V Eunice, Tiger Stadium, 5:00 p.m. Tiger Cross Country at Cobre XC Invitational, 9:00 a.m. TCMS Tiger Volleyball Round Robin At Deming (three games) 7th/8th, 9:00 a.m.
Monday September 13: Tiger Soccer V Questa At Bernalillo High School, 4:00 p.m. TCMS Tiger Volleyball Home V La Plata, 7th/8th, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday September 14: HS Tiger Volleyball At Lordsburg, JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. TCMS Tiger Football Home V Socorro At Tiger Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday September 15: Nothing Scheduled
Thursday September 16: HS Tiger Volleyball Home V Chaparral, C/JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. TCMS Tiger Volleyball Home V Lordsburg, 7th/8th, 4:30 p.m.
Friday September 17: HS Tiger Football Home V NMMI, Tiger Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday September 18: Tiger Cross Country at Adron Gardner Meet, Belen High School, 9:00 a.m. HS Tiger Volleyball At Magdalena, JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. Tiger Soccer V Questa At Bernalillo High School, 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.