All scheduled games, matches and meets subject to change. We will announce any changes as soon as we get them.
Friday August 20: Tiger Football at Home v Tularosa, Tiger Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday August 21:
Monday August 23:
Tuesday August 24: HS Tiger Volleyball at Home v Santa Teresa, C/JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. Tiger Soccer at East Mountain, 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday August 25:
Thursday August 26: HS Tiger Volleyball at Mesilla Valley, JV/Varsity, 4:30 p.m. Tiger Soccer at Oak Grove (Alb), 4:00 p.m.
Friday August 27: Tiger Football at Thoreau, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday August 28: HS Tiger Volleyball at Tularosa, JV/Varsity, 1:00 p.m. Tiger Cross Country at Cloudcroft, 9:00 a.m. TCMS Tiger Volleyball Round Robin Tourney (3 games) At Hatch 9:00 a.m.
