Upcoming In Tiger Sports

For August 27-September 4
Friday August 27: Tiger Football at Thoreau, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday August 28: HS Tiger Volleyball at Tularosa, JV/Varsity, 1:00 p.m.
Tiger Cross Country at Cloudcroft, 9:00 a.m.
TCMS Tiger Volleyball Round Robin Tourney (3 games) at Hatch, 9:00 a.m.
Monday August 30: Tuesday August 31: HS Tiger Volleyball At Ruidoso, C- Team/JV/Varsity, 4:00 p.m.
TCMS Tiger Volleyball Home v Socorro, 7th/8th 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday September 1:
Thursday September 2: TCMS Tiger Volleyball at Hatch, 7th/8th, 4:30 p.m.
Friday September 3: HS Tiger Football at Lordsburg, 7:00 p.m.
HS Tiger Volleyball at Moriarty Tournament, Times and Opponents TBA
Saturday September 4: HS Tiger Volleyball at Moriarty Tournament, Times and Opponents TBA
Tiger Cross Country at Capitan, 9:00 a.m.
TCMS Tiger Football at Lordsburg, 11:00 a.m.
All scheduled games, matches and meets subject to change. We will announce any changes as soon as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.