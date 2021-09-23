UPCOMING IN TIGER SPORTS – September 24-October 2
All scheduled games, matches and meets subject to change. We will announce any changes as soon as we get them.
Friday September 24: HS Tiger Football at Gadsden High, 7:00 p.m Tiger Soccer at Oak Grove Tourney, Opponents/Times TBA
Saturday September 25: Tiger Cross Country at Organ Mountain (Onate), 9:00 a.m.
Monday September 27:
Tuesday September 28: HS Tiger Volleyball Home V Tularosa, JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. MS Tiger Volleyball Home V Lordsburg 7th/8th, 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday September 29: MS Tiger Football Home V Snell, Tiger Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday September 30:
Friday October 1: HS Tiger Football Home V Crownpoint, Tiger Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday October 2: Tiger Cross Country at Mayfield Invitational, Las Cruces, 9:00 a.m. MS Football at La Plata, 11:00 a.m. MS Volleyball End of Season Tournament, Snell, 7th/8th, 9:00 a.m. Specific times and opponents, TBA
