UPCOMING IN TIGER SPORTS – October 15 - October 23
All scheduled games, matches and meets subject to change. We will announce any changes as soon as we get them.
Friday October 15: HS Tiger Football Home V Socorro, Tiger Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday October 16: Tiger Cross Country Pre-State Meet, Albuquerque Academy, 9:00 a.m. Tiger Soccer Home V Hatch, 1:00 p.m.
Monday October 18:
Tuesday October 19: HS Tiger Volleyball At Socorro, C/JV/Varsity, 4:00 p.m. Tiger Soccer At NMMI, 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday October 20:
Thursday October 21: HS Tiger Volleyball Home V Hatch, In The Den, C/JV/Varsity, 4:00 p.m.
Friday October 22: HS Tiger Football Home V Hatch, Tiger Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday October 23: Tiger Soccer Home V Socorro at Tiger Stadium, 1:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.