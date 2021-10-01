All scheduled games, matches and meets subject to change. We will announce any changes as soon as we get them.
Friday October 1: HS Tiger Football Home V Crownpoint, Tiger Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday October 2: Tiger Cross Country at Mayfield Invitational, Las Cruces, 9:00 a.m. MS Football at La Plata, 11:00 a.m. MS Volleyball End of Season Tournament, Snell, 7th/8th, 9:00 a.m. Specific times and opponents, TBA
Monday October 4:
Tuesday October 5: Tiger Soccer At Hatch Valley, 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday October 6: MS Tiger Football Home V Hatch Valley, Tiger Stadium,4:30 p.m.
Thursday October 7: HS Tiger Volleyball Home in The Den V Silver High, C/JV/Varsity, 4:00 p.m.
Friday October 8: HS Tiger Football Bye Week
Saturday October 9: Tiger Soccer At Socorro, 1:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.