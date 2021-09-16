UPCOMING IN TIGER SPORTS - September 17-25
All scheduled games, matches and meets subject to change. We will announce any changes as soon as we get them.
Friday September 17: HS Tiger Football Home V NMMI, Tiger Stadium, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday September 18: Tiger Cross Country at Adron Gardner Meet, Belen High School, 9:00 a.m. HS Tiger Volleyball At Magdalena, JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. Tiger Soccer V Questa At Bernalillo High School, 11:00 a.m.
Monday September 20: TCMS Tiger Volleyball at Deming, 7th/8th, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday September 21: HS Tiger Volleyball at Chaparral, C/JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. Tiger Soccer Home V Oak Grove Tiger Stadium, 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday September 22:
Thursday September 23: HS Tiger Volleyball Home V Lordsburg, JV/Varsity, 5:00 p.m. Tiger Soccer at Oak Grove Tourney, Opponents/Times TBA
Friday September 24: HS Tiger Football at Gadsden High, 7:00 p.m. Tiger Soccer at Oak Grove Tourney, Opponents and Times TBA
Saturday September 25: Tiger Cross Country at Organ Mountain (Onate), 9:00 a.m.
