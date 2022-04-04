Two Tigers, Randin Gossett and Dominic Padilla were named All-State by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA). Both Gossett and Padilla were starters on the Tiger varsity team in the 2021-2022 season, where they helped lead the team to the State Championship Playoffs. They were regular top point earners, rebounders and playmakers, depended on from the opening tip to the final horn, and especially when the game was on the line. The honors were announced this week, after the NMHSCA meeting.
Two Tigers Named Boys Basketball All-State
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
