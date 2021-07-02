When District 3-3A coaches met, two from Tiger Softball were named All-District First Team. Starting pitcher and utility outfielder Taylor Candelaria and teammate Brooklynn Garcia, who splits her time between catcher and short stop received the honor. Each will be awarded a plaque commemorating the achievement, and join the rolls of softball elite. Both will be returning as part of the solid core of veterans who will lead the team in the coming season.

