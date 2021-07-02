When District 3-3A coaches met, two from Tiger Softball were named All-District First Team. Starting pitcher and utility outfielder Taylor Candelaria and teammate Brooklynn Garcia, who splits her time between catcher and short stop received the honor. Each will be awarded a plaque commemorating the achievement, and join the rolls of softball elite. Both will be returning as part of the solid core of veterans who will lead the team in the coming season.
Two Tigers Named All-District
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Boaters Rescued Off Elephant Butte Lake
- Park Closed For Suspicious Package
- Cultural Find At Elephant Butte Lake
- Local Boy’s Death Under Investigation
- FOREVER A TIGER
- County Assures Decisions And Legal Actions
- Talking About T-or-C’s Future
- Tiger Softball Alumni Edition Exhibition Game
- Rebecca Bartoo Named To Head Hot Springs High School As District Announces New Principals
- Crash On I-25 Sends One To The Hospital
Images
Videos
Commented
- Park Closed For Suspicious Package (2)
- T-or-C Residents Urged To Ease Electric Use (2)
- Talking About T-or-C’s Future (1)
- County Rejects President’s 'Conservation' Plan (1)
- County Assures Decisions And Legal Actions (1)
- Fiscal Woes Top Busy T-or-C Meeting (1)
- News From The Schools (1)
- School Board Approves Budget For New School Year (1)
- Romney: Trump rallies pushing big lie are entertaining but not real (1)
- Open City Posts Top EB Council Session (1)
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:04:41 AM
Sunset: 08:21:36 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:05:08 AM
Sunset: 08:21:29 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:05:37 AM
Sunset: 08:21:20 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:06:06 AM
Sunset: 08:21:10 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:06:36 AM
Sunset: 08:20:58 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:07:06 AM
Sunset: 08:20:44 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:07:38 AM
Sunset: 08:20:29 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.