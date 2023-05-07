Twelve Tigers made the trip to the State Championships. They competed in eight events and returned wearing eight medals for five events. Alex Gonzales earned the silver medal for her second place discus throw of 93 feet, six inches. She also took the sixth place medal in the shot put. 

Rodrigo Reyes took the third place bronze medal in the 1600-Meter run and fourth in the 800-Meter run. in both races, runners from Cottonwood Classical Academy were disqualified after the races. This gave Reyes his podium spot as fourth and sixth respectively, though he ultimately was recognized and awarded his proper the placement in the races. Athletes in races can be disqualified for a variety of reasons, including lane infractions for crossing over in lanes too early. 

