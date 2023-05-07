Twelve Tigers made the trip to the State Championships. They competed in eight events and returned wearing eight medals for five events. Alex Gonzales earned the silver medal for her second place discus throw of 93 feet, six inches. She also took the sixth place medal in the shot put.
Rodrigo Reyes took the third place bronze medal in the 1600-Meter run and fourth in the 800-Meter run. in both races, runners from Cottonwood Classical Academy were disqualified after the races. This gave Reyes his podium spot as fourth and sixth respectively, though he ultimately was recognized and awarded his proper the placement in the races. Athletes in races can be disqualified for a variety of reasons, including lane infractions for crossing over in lanes too early.
The boys' 1600-Sprint Medley Relay squad took home fifth place medals for their finish in that event. Running lead off 200 meters, was Pedro Reyes, handing off to Ethan Kalminson for the back 200 meter stretch. Next up, Baruc Palacios took one trip around the 400 meter track before handing off to Rodrigo Reyes for the final 800 meter laps.
On the Tiger girls side, Hayli Bagwell competed in both the 800 and 1600-Meter Run, and was in the girls' 1600-Meter Sprint Medley Squad. The squad was led off by Mahela Hernandez for the first 200 meters, handing off to Rocio Reyes on the back stretch, who passed it on to Mariah Hernandez, taking if once around before passing the baton to Hayli for the final two laps.
All the Tigers at State were there by virtue of being recognized as in the elite for their events from among all high school athletes across the state. Also at state were Alma Gutierrez, Evelyn Hernandez and Jesus Rios, selected as alternates in the event of one of those in the relay squads being injured and unable to compete. Selected by the coaches as the best able to fill whichever role on the relay squad they might be needed.
Now, with the end of their season, and of the school year, Tiger Track begins preparing for next season. They also prepare for their send of season banquet, to be held Monday, May 15, at Sidekixx. starting at 5:00 p.m.
