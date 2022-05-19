A room full of athletes, coaches and their families gathered at Johnny B’s to celebrate Tiger track & field and honor the team’s athletes.
This Tiger team of just 14 athletes had 12 who qualified to compete at the State Championship Meet. Track Head Coach Cindy Haro called up all the qualifiers present to be recognized and receive a commemorative patch for their letter jackets.
Receiving a first varsity letter were Mahela Hernandez and Mariah Hernandez, along with a bronze “foot” pin. Tigers receiving foot pins were, Daniel Garcia, Alma Gutierrez, Ethan Kalminson, Dominic Padilla, Baruc Palacios, Pedro Reyes, Rodrigo Reyes, Jesus Rios, Sandra Rios and Robert Walters.
Three Tigers received bronze bars for their jackets, signifying multiple years on the team. Kalista Cates, Devin Gonzalez and Marissa Varela, all graduating seniors, have run track with the Tigers since middle school.
Through the season two all-time school records were set. Both of these came on the girl’s side. Sandra Rios set the all-time record for the 3200-Meter Run, turning in a time of 12:28.05. The girl’s 4x800-Meter Relay squad established a school record in an event no other Tiger team has run before. In this grueling event, each of the four runs 800 meters, or two complete circuits of the track. The squad establishing this record was, in order running, Alma Gutierrez, Marissa Varela, Mariah Hernandez and Sandra Rios, with a time of 12:22.74.
Special gift bags, made up by Coaches Haro and Abby Harrison were presented to the four Tigers, graduating seniors who will hang up their cleats and uniforms for the last time. Kalista Cates, Devin Gonzalez, Sandra Rios and Marissa Varela were called up by coach, fighting back the tears in a farewell to student athletes she has coached through five years of Tiger sports.
The final award recognized two Tigers, one boy and one girl, who were the top point earners through the season. In competition at meets finishing first through sixth place, earns points, seven points for first place, descending to one point for sixth. On the boys’ side, Devin Gonzalez earned a total of 95.5 points through the season. Earning top points among the girls was Kalista Cates, with 91.5 points. The two teams, despite being small in numbers, earned a total of 533.5 points this season, 278.5 for the girls and 255 for the boys, a remarkable achievement and testimony to their hard work.
As the banquet concluded, Coach Haro expressed the team’s tremendous gratitude for the many who donated and worked to help the team through the season. The list of over 30, spanned the community, including for example, AGNS Construction, Moose Lodge 2050, the American Legion, TLC Pest Control, Johnny B’s and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Buckley.
Now, the Tigers begin to prepare for next season.
Friends of Tiger Track: AGNS Construction, Moose Lodge #2050, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion, Mr. Mrs. Steve Buckley, Adobe Insurance, BKY, Bullock's Grocery, Davis Fleck Pharmacy, Edward Jones Investments, El Faro Restaurant, Fast Stop, International Hair Port, Johnny B's, Hot Springs High JROTC, Kirikos Family Funeral Home, La Cocina Restaurant, Morning Star Outfitters, Pat's Inc., Rio Grande Automotive, RY Construction, Sierra Auto Parts, Sean Nessmith, Sierra County Title, State Farm Insurance-Mike Potia, TLC Pest Control, Tooley Family (Mike Tooley), Turbo Design, Western Fix and Whitehead Auto Sales.
