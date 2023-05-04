Track Tigers Head To State

The HSHS Varsity Track team's state qualifiers are headed to Albuquerque to compete in the State Track Championships, May 5-6 at the University of New Mexico's Track and Soccer Complex. Twelve Tiger athletes will be competing in eight events at the two day meet.
The events that Tigers will compete are, 1600-Meter Sprint Medley Relay, both the boys and the girls squads qualified after earning the title of District Champions in those events last weekend. Tigers will also compete in Girl's Discus and Shot Put, and in both the girls and the boys 800-Meter Run and 1600-Meter Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.