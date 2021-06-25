Eight Tigers competed in 13 events at the State Championship Meet, held June 19 at UNM’s Track-Soccer Complex. The Saturday event was attended by hundreds of athletes from 25 schools statewide. Six of the eight brought home medals, earning a place on the podium by their efforts in their events.
To qualify for state is no small feat. This year, it was purely on meeting or exceeding rigorous qualifying standards and being one of the top 16 athletes, statewide, to do so. To achieve being in the top 16 in your events, from among athletes from over 300 high schools statewide is no small thing. To be one of the hundreds of athletes from across the state, qualifying in even one event is an achievement that athletes rightfully take pride in. For our Tigers, qualifying in multiple events speaks volumes for the work they put in, as well as the dedication and sacrifice involved.
Josiah Tidwell was making the most noise, both figuratively, and as he walked with the three medals he wore by the end of the meet. He took fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.83 seconds. Tidwell also won medals for his sixth place, 19-feet 7.75-inch long jump and as part of the fourth place 4x200-meter relay squad, running their squad-best 1:36.30 time. Tidwell also qualified for and competed in both the long jump and high jump.
Also medaling on the boys’ side was Devin Gonzalez with his sixth place, 23.81 second 200-meter dash, less than seven tenths of a second behind the first-place sprinter. Gonzalez medaled as well as part of the relay squad, taking fourth and also qualified for and competed in the long jump.
Both Nathan Salcido and Cameron Zamora rounded out the foursome winning fourth place medals in the 4x200-meter relay. Zamora also competed at state in the 100-meter dash and in Javelin. As well as his work with the relay squad, Salcido competed in both the long and triple jump events.
Of the four Tiger girls competing, Kalista Cates took her place on the podium for a fourth-place medal in pole vault, clearing 7-feet 6-inches. Cates also qualified for and competed in the high jump.
Mayra Reyes earned her sixth-place medal in the 100-meter hurdles, turning in a time of 19.69 seconds in the event. She also qualified for and competed in the 300-meter hurdles.
Also qualifying and competing at the state championships were graduating senior Maggie Miller, in both long jump and triple jump, also qualifying in the 100-meter hurdles. Ava Harrelson, a freshman in her first appearance at state, qualified and competed in the high jump.
In more normal sports seasons, one more Tiger would have been at state through qualifying by meeting or exceeding the standards for their event and that was eighth grader Hayli Bagwell, who did so in the 1600-meter run, was ranked 17 in the state. There were other Tigers as well, who would have qualified by their performance in the District 3 Meet, which other than in this year’s championships has been a route to state as well. Check out more pictures from the State Meet on the Sentinel’s webpage at gpkmedia.com.
The small but mighty, the Tiger’s track team saw six of its veterans graduate in May. Filling those ranks are the five eighth grade varsity team members from this year’s team, as well as the three freshmen already on the team. With this core returning for the next season, there will be others who join their ranks. It is by far the youngest track team in District 3, in which we compete, and one of the youngest across the state. We look forward to seeing what they achieve next season.
