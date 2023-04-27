In their final regular season competition, the Tigers saw one of their number qualify for the state championships. At the Dave Mathieu Invitational, hosted by Socorro, April 20, with a 95-foot discus throw, Alex Gonzales exceeded the qualifying standards for the event by several feet.
The Tigers sent 14 athletes, seven in each the men’s and women’s divisions, who competed in a total of 19 events at the Socorro meet. Nine Tigers came home wearing medals, for first through third place finishes in their events. Of nine teams entered in each division, the Tiger boys placed third overall, earning 43 points and the Tiger girls finished fourth with 45.5 points. That the Tigers finished this high is a remarkable achievement. Teams accumulate points for each athlete in an event that finishes first through sixth places, with first place earning seven points, second place five points, third place four points, and on down to sixth place receiving one point. The more athletes a team has competing in events, the more points they can accumulate. With just seven in each division, the Tigers scored very well.
Hayli Bagwell came away with a pair of gold medals, taking first place in her 1600-meter Run, as well as a share in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay squad’s dynamic first place win. Relay teams earn 10 points for first place, which are equally allocated, with each of the four receiving 2.5 points.
Rodrigo Reyes was another Tiger double gold medal athlete at Socorro, taking first in the 800-meter run and as the 800-meter leg of the boys’ 1600-meter sprint medley relay squad.
The two sprint medley squads are regular first place winners at meets this year and are the favorites to win a spot at the state championship meet by taking the gold at the 3A District 3 Championships Meet, held at Cobre on Friday, April 28. Both the boy’s and the girl’s squads are ranked statewide and have finished far ahead of district rivals both head to head and in best times of the season.
In all, five Tigers set personal record at Socorro. Mariah Hernandez ran her 400-meter dash in a personal best time of 1:09.12, and Alex Gonzales set a PR with the discus throw. Pedro Reyes set his personal record with an 0:25.09 run in the 200-meter dash. Tino Macombe set his PR in both the 100-meter dash, 0:13.78 and the 200-meter, with a 0:28.11 time.
The Tigers are positioned well to state qualify athletes across both their boys’ and girls’ teams at the district meet. With just 16 athletes in total, listed on the roster, most should be headed to state after the district meet.
Check the Sentinel’s web page at gpkmedia.com regularly for plenty of pictures of all Tiger sports, and for the result of the 3A District 3 Championship Meet. Stay tuned for full coverage of the State Championships, May 5-6 held at UNM in Albuquerque.
