In their final regular season competition, the Tigers saw one of their number qualify for the state championships. At the Dave Mathieu Invitational, hosted by Socorro, April 20, with a 95-foot discus throw, Alex Gonzales exceeded the qualifying standards for the event by several feet.

The Tigers sent 14 athletes, seven in each the men’s and women’s divisions, who competed in a total of 19 events at the Socorro meet. Nine Tigers came home wearing medals, for first through third place finishes in their events. Of nine teams entered in each division, the Tiger boys placed third overall, earning 43 points and the Tiger girls finished fourth with 45.5 points. That the Tigers finished this high is a remarkable achievement. Teams accumulate points for each athlete in an event that finishes first through sixth places, with first place earning seven points, second place five points, third place four points, and on down to sixth place receiving one point. The more athletes a team has competing in events, the more points they can accumulate. With just seven in each division, the Tigers scored very well.

