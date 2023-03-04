In an unseasonably early first track meet, a not yet up to full roster Tiger team traveled to compete in the Santa Teresa Invitational Track Meet, held at Santa Teresa High School, Saturday, February 25. Though 11 Tigers made to trip to compete in the meet, the full roster currently lists at least 15 athletes. Several were still engaged in basketball and at the final District 3AAA tournament game and won’t be available until their winter season sports end, in another week.

Those who made the trip and competed against mostly bigger 5A and 4A schools from the Las Cruces area, the Tigers fared well for their season opener. Though only two came away with points and medals from the meet, most placed at least in mid-pack against their big-school competitors in the events they ran. The Tiger’s Hayli Bagwell came away with a third place finish in the 800-meter run, turning in a time just 12 seconds off the qualifying standard for entry to the state championship meet, held this May, with seen meets to go before then and a record over past two years competing of steady improvement. Bagwell also placed in points for her sixth-place finish in the 1600-meter run.

