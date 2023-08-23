The area elementary schools welcomed a visit by Severo Martinez, Director of Literacy and Humanities Bureau at New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED). Mr. Martinez decked out as his alter ego, Ralph the Reader, held the children at Arrey Elementary and T-or-C Elementary Schools and Sierra Elementary Complex, captivated with his animated, energetic and very directed presentation.

With repeated calls of “Touch your nose,” as a fun way of getting the attention of the hundreds of children who filled the cafeteria at TCES, in his read boots, blue and red superhero shirt and interestingly coifed hair, he was a commanding presence. Mr. Martinez led the group through a series of questions about the State of New Mexico, about reading, then challenging them to not only read more, but to discover the worlds reading can lead the to discover.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.