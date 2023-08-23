The area elementary schools welcomed a visit by Severo Martinez, Director of Literacy and Humanities Bureau at New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED). Mr. Martinez decked out as his alter ego, Ralph the Reader, held the children at Arrey Elementary and T-or-C Elementary Schools and Sierra Elementary Complex, captivated with his animated, energetic and very directed presentation.
With repeated calls of “Touch your nose,” as a fun way of getting the attention of the hundreds of children who filled the cafeteria at TCES, in his read boots, blue and red superhero shirt and interestingly coifed hair, he was a commanding presence. Mr. Martinez led the group through a series of questions about the State of New Mexico, about reading, then challenging them to not only read more, but to discover the worlds reading can lead the to discover.
Part of Mr. Martinez’ presentation was a slide show, pages of an illustrated book which he authored, “Welcome to New Mexico Land of Enchantment,” which he used to ask questions about our state of the children of the schools. Roaming the audience with his microphone he asked who knew the state tree, the state bird and many other questions about New Mexico. The enchanted children provided the answers at every turn.
Mr. Martinez announced a reading contest for the children, challenging them to be “reading superheroes.” The contest, that has children reading books through the year, has varied levels of prizes, up to entry into a drawing for a bike and an appearance on TV. Of course, the real prize is that these students can develop into lifelong readers.
Both TCES and Arrey Elementary have been designated Structured Literacy Model Schools, two of just 72 statewide. This qualifies each for an additional $50,000 of targeted funding to be used for literacy programs. After the visit, learning just how many students are served at the combined TCES/SEC campus, PED is designating SEC as a Structured Literacy support school, a classification that earns it an additional $30,000 in funding for the program.
The climax of the visit came at the end. In the book, Ralph the Reader travels New Mexico, seeing the sights, landmarks and places of distinction that the book illustrates. His traveling companion is Ricky the Roadrunner, after our state bird. At the end of the Assembly, Ricky the Roadrunner came out, in full roadrunner regalia, thus keeping its human identity a secret.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
