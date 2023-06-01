In a pre-game ceremony, T-or-C Middle School student Taylor Littleton received plaques honoring her achievement in earning both the Top Female Athlete and the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year awards. The awards presented each year recognize excellence. To earn the Top Scholar Athlete of the Year award, an eighth-grade student must have both consistently been on the academic honor roll and have been active in multiple sports throughout their years at middle school. Taylor has not only worked to be a top student in her classes, but also was a leader and key athlete on both the volleyball and basketball teams. At the end of the middle school basketball season, Taylor was tapped to join the high school junior varsity, where she competed in several games. In August Taylor will be an incoming freshman at Hot Springs High and is preparing to join those teams at the high school. The presentation was made before the tip off in the annual year end staff versus eighth grade teams basketball game, held in the TCMS gymnasium on the last day of school. Taylor is shown here with TCMS girls basketball coach, Destiny Sanders.
Top Honors In Sports And Academics
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
