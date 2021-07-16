Comparable to the USA Olympic Pre-trials, that determine which athletes the USA would send to Tokyo next month, our own small community competed in a local youth version of those trials on Monday, July 12, at the Tennis Club of Albuquerque. We sent 22 swimmers to compete in over 70 different events, fighting for the top two or three spots in each at the meet. Swimming against the fastest team in the state, the TigerSharks nonetheless held their own, and set their sights on the gold. The improvement of each and every swimmer in the past month is a true testament to what hard work and dedication to sport and team can do for an individual swimmer.
The district competitions break the seven-team league into evenly represented districts to duke it out for the top spots at the Sundance State Championships, held Saturday, July 17, at the West Mesa Aquatic Center in Albuquerque.
The top sixteen 12-and-under swimmers along with the top eight 13-and-up swimmers must present a qualifying time at the district meet to qualify for the championships. And, as of press time, the T-or-C TigerSharks are pleased to announce that no less than nine swimmers will be attending that meet in 13 different categories and events. But wait, there’s more! The TigerSharks will also be bringing four separate relay teams each for the 9-10-year girls and boys, and the 15-18-year girls and boys, for a total of 17 swimmers competing at State!
As mentioned, the competition was tough, however, 8-and under swimmers, Khloie Holmes qualified in the 25-meter butterfly, and teammate Brock “The Brocket” Boone qualified in the 25-meter backstroke, nearly three seconds ahead of the competition!
In the 9-10-year girls’ category, little Ali “Alley-Cat” Coronado completed the “trifecta” and qualified in all three of her events, the 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter backstroke, and 25-meter breaststroke, while teammate MiKayla Roper flew in to qualify for the 25-meter butterfly.
No one was more surprised than Coach Destiny when 10-year-old Ambrose Apodaca qualified for the 25-meter freestyle, except for maybe Ambrose himself, the first qualifier of the meet, (unbeknownst that Ali placed in the 25-meter freestyle), and continued on to place in the 25-meter butterfly, finishing just behind teammate Colt Sweeney, who also qualified for the 25-meter butterfly.
The 11-12-year girls held fierce competition, but past State Champion Kendal Vienna snuck in to qualify in both the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly. Swim team veteran Nathan “NateDawg” Smith qualified for the 100-meter freestyle, and teammate Kahden Vienna, also a previous State Champion, qualified for the 50-meter butterfly, with the second fastest time in the pool!
It was a hard bargain for the 13-and-up category, as they only took the top eight instead of 16, but honorable mentions go to veteran Jaimee Green, who swam her heart out in the 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, and 100-meter individual medley, events that she medaled for three weeks ago at New Mexico Games. Also, teammates Natalie Molby and Noah Allen, newcomers to the team this year, gave exemplary performances that, though they may fall short of the state podiums, did not fall short from the teams.
All in all, it was a fantastic meet! A huge shout-out to all of the volunteers that made it possible, including the T-or-C and Tennis Club of Albuquerque parents and siblings who stepped up to help time, run cards, call events and wrangle kids. These types of sporting events would not be possible if you all didn’t stand up and help. Another big shout-out to all of those who donated to the A.C.T./Swim Team fundraiser last weekend at art hop, either purchasing gun raffle tickets, or baked goods, (the latter sold the most!) we raised over $500 to help us purchase T-shirts and awards for our outstanding athletes. Thank you again to such a wonderful community, and we hope to do you proud at the Sundance State Championships tomorrow! Check back next week to see how we did!
