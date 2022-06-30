The T-or-C TigerSharks first meet of the season was at the Tanoan Country Club in Albuquerque on June 11th. Bringing nearly 30 of 50 TigerSharks, the team garnered many firsts, including those for experience, despite earning few first-place ribbons. With barely a week in the water, much of it rained out, taking on the second-place team in the state was very difficult, but the TigerSharks persevered.
After another week of practice, including learning starts, turns, butterfly and breaststroke, the TigerSharks returned to the water against Canyon Club and Rio Rancho on Monday, June 20. This meet was a great success, with several of the Relay Teams and individuals bringing home first, second and third place wins!
The 8 and Under category was represented by Caydien Jaramillo, Shaelynn Ragsdale, and Addy Caldwell. Caydien had at most two practices since his cast was removed and jumped in to represent the boys in his events. Shaelynn shaved almost 20 seconds off her backstroke time since her last meet. Addy’s first meet showed how strong a swimmer she is apt to be and has her poised to potentially make it to the State Championships this year.
Veteran 9-10 girls included Calilily Blackburn, who had two of the second fastest times in her heats, alongside sturdy vet Hayleigh Frazier who swam 6 of 8 events taking second place in the breaststroke. First time swimmers Sophia Young, Veniecia Trujillo, Kamryn Rhoades and Falicity Jaramillo filled out the first heat of most of the events, with Sophia coming up in first place, but her teammates hot on her heels! Honorable mentions go out to Trinity Salas who was the sole 9-10 girl in the 50-meter freestyle. Way to go girl!
In the 9-10 boy’s category, veteran Brock “Brocket” Boone attempted to anchor his relay teams to victory, but competition was pretty tough since moving up an age group this year. Veteran teammate Colt Sweeney tried to hold his own in his events, and Gabe Foerstner made some fantastic finishes. Newcomer Blaine Jenkins was super strong in his Freestyle and Backstroke even finishing hard on his first ever Butterfly event.
The 11-12 Year Girls category had some super fierce competition! Veterans Ivy Bobelu, Alexandria “Ali-Cat” Coronado, and McKayla Roper sprinted no less than 1,500 meters collectively through-out the meet. Ivy and McKayla had very strong finishes and placements in all of their events, with teammate Alexandria “Ali-Cat” pacing both each race. McKayla and Ali indulged Coach Destiny Mitchel’s directive to attempt the Individual Medley, which is a 100-meter race including one leg each of Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Freestyle. With the girls swimming back to back events, they all did exceptionally well!
The 11-12 Year boys were pretty tough too. Greyson pulled out a couple of first places, and a close second. Teammate Wrylan Sullenger paced the others and came in close seconds. Veteran Daniel Tolley, who like the other Tolley’s, abhor backstroke, took a stab at both Breaststroke and Butterfly this meet, attempting races he had never done. Ambrose Apodaca, last year’s first state qualifier, found the age up competition a little much, but still stepped in to help the 8-Year and Under have one final race! Sole representation for the 13-14’s went to Bodan Sullenger, who also felt the pressure of the category, but held his own.
In the 15-18 Year category, Veteran Alaina Tolley competed in the freestyle and breaststroke, and really flourished in her butterfly race, looking very similar to previous flyer Jaimee Greene. Eli Wilcox came out of early retirement and swam a very nice 50 freestyle as the only 15-18 boy, and took first place in the Individual Medley, despite breathing difficulties.
The Canyon Club was a great host. Head Coach Stone Davis officiated the meet, with 16-year veteran coach Stacy Salinas coaching Rio Rancho. All in all, it was a great and fluid meet, with many wonderful experiences. Thank you to all of the parent timers, child wranglers, and swim team supporters for making these swimmers lives that much more eventful and promising. Thanks also to Bobby Middleton and the staff and employees at the Owl Cafe for a fantastic lunch with free ice cream!
•Coach Destiny Mitchell and SAA Treasurer Megan Tolley traveled to the YMCA in Albuquerque on Saturday, June 25th, for the Sundance Aquatic Association’s special 8-Year and Under Championships. The TigerSharks lone representative was 8-year-old Shaelynn Ragsdale, who placed in the top 8 in the state for both 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly, a stroke she barely mastered the week before. The team was super proud of Shae and Coach is extremely grateful to Tanya and Si Ragsdale for helping to make this meet special for Shae.
