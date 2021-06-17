On Monday, July 14, the Sierra County Swim Team traveled to the Tennis Club of Albuquerque (TCA), for their first swim meet since July 2019. New swimmers joined a few veteran TigerSharks trying to snatch some firsts, seconds, and thirds from TCA, the state’s first place team. The TigerSharks are happy to announce holding their own against the TCA team. There were neck and neck races where the team barely scraped a win, and also a few shining stars.
In the 8 and Under category, Kloie Holmes jumped in to win first place in the butterfly, along with swimming it in the relay. She competed in almost all of the events in her age group.
Brock Boone, in his first meet and first year on the team, stole the show with first, second, and third places in his events. He barely missed first in the 25-meter freestyle because he didn’t touch the wall first. Seizing the next opportunity, the backstroke, he claimed the first-place ribbon.
Competing were nine swimmers for the 9-10-year-old girls’ events, including Illyana Mancuso, Ally Coronado, Mikayla Roper, Kylie Holmes, Hayliegh Frazier, Carolann Kidwell, Taylor Sweeny, Schina Rosario, and Calililly Blackburn. The 9-10-year girl’s medley relay took second place, with great performances by all. A special shout out to Illyana for breaststroke and Ally for butterfly, which she barely perfected the day before the meet!
Kylie was strong in her events, once she gets diving down, she’ll be a powerhouse like her siblings, former State Champions Kendal and Kahden. Hayliegh anchored the 8 Years and Under relay, and Schina stepped up to swim a double freestyle to complete the 11-12 co-ed relay, an impressive feat. Mikayla took first place in backstroke, and we saw Taylor push it for the first time all season, rounding out the 11-12-year coed free relay. Carolann was strong in her events, even volunteering to swim the backstroke, which she has shied away from, pulling off a spectacular race. Calillily, swam her heart out in the freestyle, backstroke, and her favorite breaststroke, placing third in her heat.
The four 9-10-year boys, Ambrose Apodaca, Daniel Tolley, Colt Sweeney and Gabe Foerstner all did splendidly, though we had to eventually waterboard Ambrose. Gabe’s goggles broke before the backstroke, but he swam through the challenge. Daniel had many strong finishes. Colt had the most cheers, often neck and neck or ahead. Ambrose had a great butterfly for the relay as well.
The four 11-12-year girls, Jaylah Coronada, Ivy Bobelu, Kylie Turpin and Kendal Vienna gave the girls a run for their money. Kendal, nursing a turned ankle, out touched in the 50-meter freestyle, a race she once took the gold medal at state, recouped for the backstroke, taking first. Jaylah took first place for backstroke, and Ivy was solid in all of her events. Kylie helped the team to victories in the relays and had an impressive breaststroke race.
The 11-12-year boys were represented by two new swimmers, Greyson Dankert, and Wrylan Sullenger. Despite competing against kids who have been competing since they were five, they held their own. For their first swim meet ever, they were very competitive. Greyson took third place for the breaststroke. Wrylan, despite swimming faster than his competition, missed out on the top spot during dives and turns.
In the 13-14-year event, Alejandra Prince and Boden Sullenger, were the only TigerSharks competing. Alejandra was tough as always, and Boden gave it his all, though not used to swimming 100 meters instead of 33. It was a learning experience.
The 15-years and Up, represented by Noah Allen, Kahden Vienna, and Jaeda Robinson. Noah, a new shark, a bit daunted by the distances and competition, still swam hard and finished clean. Jaeda, returning after several years, found it difficult swimming against the very competitive team, but did her best in all events. Kahden Vienna, another past State Champion, felt the absence of not being able to swim for a year. Though keeping up, realized he is no longer top dog, but the underdog in his age group, and vowed to work harder on training and endurance. Overall, it was a smooth meet, with many firsts in experience and lessons learned, as well as ribbons. A special shout out to the parents and siblings who helped record times, wrangle swimmers, bring TigerShark Coach Destiny Mitchell to keep the meet flowing smoothly. It was a Team Effort! The TigerSharks resume practice this week and travel to Canyon Club Monday, June 21. Three swimmers will compete at New Mexico Games on Sunday, June 20. Special thanks to Ingo Hoeppner and the Acknowledge, Create, Teach Corp board for sponsoring us with donations and their umbrella, and to all of the local community support. Together, we really can make a difference!
