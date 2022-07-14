The Sierra County Swim Team, the TigerSharks, began practices June 1, 2022 at the T-or-C municipal swimming pool. With over 45 swimmers pre-registered, the team moved forward to swim meets starting June 11 at Tanoan Country Club in Albuquerque. The following week the team traveled to The Canyon Club at the Four Hills Country Club of Albuquerque on June 20. The team consists of veteran swimmers from previous years, plus a handful of brand-new swimmers, who have learned so much over the past 6 weeks.
On Saturday, June 25, the TigerSharks sole representative, Shaelynn Ragsdale, traveled with her parents, Coach Destiny Mitchell and Sundance Aquatic Association (SAA) Treasurer Megan Tolley, to the 8-Year & Under, SAA Championships where she placed in the top eight in the state for two of her events!
The team then attended a quad-meet at Albuquerque Country Club on Friday, July 2, with Rio Rancho and Socorro present. All of the kids did swimmingly well, taking many first, second and third place medals.
The final regular meet took place on Saturday, July 9, in Socorro, which is an Olympic sized 50-meter pool. It was great practice for the District Qualifying meet which took place on Monday. A super shout out to all of the 10-Year and under swimmers who are used to swimming 25 meters and ended up having to swim twice as far in each stroke!
That final meet proved very beneficial to the team and got them in shape for District’s at Tennis Club of Albuquerque barely two days later, where so far over 11 TigerSharks have qualified for the Sundance Aquatic Association State Championship FINALS, being held on Saturday, July 16. Next week's article will go over District and State results. Stay tuned and wish us luck!
