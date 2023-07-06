The Sierra County Swim Team, the TigerSharks, traveled to Socorro on Saturday, July 1, to tackle the Socorro Stingrays and the Kraken, from the Albuquerque YMCA. The TigerSharks love swimming at Socorro because they get to sleep in until 6:00 a.m., instead of leaving town between 4 and 5 in the morning to swim in Albuquerque. Socorro has an Olympic sized swimming pool, which means that it is 50 meters long.
Swimmers in the 10-year old and under groups, normally swim 25 meters for the majority of their races, though they were forced to pull double duty last weekend. Most of the swimmers adapted, and some even asked to attempt a 50-meter butterfly which is a very difficult feat. Kudos to Brock Boone for taking that one on as well!
All in all the swimmers came away with many first, seconds and third place finishes. Despite this being one of the longest swim meets in history, swam away feeling prepped and ready for their upcoming district championships, Monday, July 10, at the Tennis Club of Albuquerque.
At District, the team will compete for the top three finishes at the pool, thus qualifying for the State Championships. Those finishing fourth, fifth or sixth will have an opportunity to be selected as a wild card. The Sundance State Championships will be held on Saturday, July 15, at West Mesa Aquatic Center.
The Swim Team has struggled over the years because the City of T-or-C does not have a regulation sized swimming pool. The Municipal pool is 33 and one third meters long, instead of the standard 25 or 50-meter lengths. This has prevented the high school from having an NMAA sanctioned swim team, and that the TigerSharks cannot host any of the numerous Sundance standard swim meets throughout the summer.
There are over 50 dedicated swimmers, plus a multitude of parents, relatives, and friends who comprise the team each season. We are looking for options in the future to build a new indoor 6 lane regulation sized swimming pool where we could potentially hold our own meets. If anyone is interested in helping with this cause, please reach out to the Swim Team Head Coach Destiny Mitchell, 575-740-7542. Together, we can make a difference in this community!
Thank you all for your continued support of our team, including the Sierra Vista Hospital, who not only sponsored our swim caps this year, but also donated two much needed cases of lifejackets to the Village of Hatch Swimming Pool. Trust me, that really did make a difference down there.
