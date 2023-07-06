The Sierra County Swim Team, the TigerSharks, traveled to Socorro on Saturday, July 1, to tackle the Socorro Stingrays and the Kraken, from the Albuquerque YMCA. The TigerSharks love swimming at Socorro because they get to sleep in until 6:00 a.m., instead of leaving town between 4 and 5 in the morning to swim in Albuquerque. Socorro has an Olympic sized swimming pool, which means that it is 50 meters long.

Swimmers in the 10-year old and under groups, normally swim 25 meters for the majority of their races, though they were forced to pull double duty last weekend. Most of the swimmers adapted, and some even asked to attempt a 50-meter butterfly which is a very difficult feat. Kudos to Brock Boone for taking that one on as well! 

