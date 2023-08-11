On Saturday, August 5 the Sierra County Swim Team, the TigerSharks gathered for a potluck and disseminated awards to the swimmers for this past season. There were more Sundance State Awards than the T-or-C TigerSharks have ever received! This was in part because the swim team qualified more swimmers this year than they ever had in the past. Almost the entire swim team attended State this year and we had many awards and celebrations to commemorate.
As far as TigerShark records go, we set seven new TigerShark State records, including Girls 15-18-Years Medley Relay, consisting of Kiyllie Turpen, Desaray Turpen, Alaina Tolley and Aurora Young. Also, Girls 15-18-Years 50-Meter Freestyle, Alaina Tolley; Girls 13-14-Years 100-Meter Backstroke, Aurora Young; Girls 13-14-Years 100-Meter Freestyle, Elsa Legarda. More records were earned in Girls 15-18-Years 100-Meter Freestyle, Desaray Turpen; Boys 8-Years and Under, Breaststroke, Caydien Jaramilllo, and Girls 13-14-Years 100-Meter Breaststroke, Kiyllie Turpen.
We had two broken TigerShark records this year as well. In the Girls 15-18-Years 100-Meter Breaststroke, Desaray Turpen broke Alaina Tolley's record from 2022. And in the Girls 9-10-Years 25-Meter Backstroke, Addy Cardwell broke Kendal Vienna’s time by a matter of seconds. All in all, it was a fantastic record setting year!
The 2023 “Most Improved” awards went to Clara Murphy, Bodan Sullenger, DJ Turpen, Cormac Murphy, Thomas Flores, K-Eldra “Charlie” Keeling, Brooklyn “Brookie” Blackburn, Lucas Ragsdale, and Flint Pape. The “Best All-Around Swimmer” awards went to Shaelynn Ragsdale, Addison Cardwell, Sophia Young, Andrew Tolley, Brock “The Brocket” Boone, Wrylan Sullenger, Caydien Jaramillo, Kiyllie Turpen, Desaray Turpen, and Veniecia Trujillo.
The most prestigious, “Sierra County Swim Team Award,” which goes to the swimmer who really embodies the heart and soul of the team, was tied this year between two very special swimmers. Originally the Boden White Award, given to one specific swimmer each year that personifies the actual heart of our team, was named after a young swimmer who passed away during one of TigerShark Head Coach Destiny Mitchell’s swim seasons, when she was on the team as a child. After running the numbers and tallies of who went to what meet, who gave their best and who excelled as much as they could, the coach asked the parents and swimmers to select the team member that best fit this description. All tallies came to a tie, and the 2023 TigerHeart Award winners were both Greyson Dankert and Kamryn Rhoades. Congratulations TigerHeart’s!
This entire swim season would not have happened if it had not been for contributions made by you. Thank you to all of our sponsors, which we have named in previous articles, but a special thanks to Sierra Vista Hospital for not only paying our rental fees but also providing us with 100 swim caps that will remain as a swim team legacy for the next few years to come. You are all amazing, and we thank you for your support. We look forward to the Sierra County Swim Team in 2024!
