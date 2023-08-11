Team Awards.jpg

On Saturday, August 5 the Sierra County Swim Team, the TigerSharks gathered for a potluck and disseminated awards to the swimmers for this past season. There were more Sundance State Awards than the T-or-C TigerSharks have ever received! This was in part because the swim team qualified more swimmers this year than they ever had in the past. Almost the entire swim team attended State this year and we had many awards and celebrations to commemorate.

As far as TigerShark records go, we set seven new TigerShark State records, including Girls 15-18-Years Medley Relay, consisting of Kiyllie Turpen, Desaray Turpen, Alaina Tolley and Aurora Young. Also, Girls 15-18-Years 50-Meter Freestyle, Alaina Tolley; Girls 13-14-Years 100-Meter Backstroke, Aurora Young; Girls 13-14-Years 100-Meter Freestyle, Elsa Legarda. More records were earned in Girls 15-18-Years 100-Meter Freestyle, Desaray Turpen; Boys 8-Years and Under, Breaststroke, Caydien Jaramilllo, and Girls 13-14-Years 100-Meter Breaststroke, Kiyllie Turpen. 

