When the T-or-C TigerSharks joined the Sundance Aquatic Association in 1994, we qualified two 8-year old and under swimmers to the State Championships. After that, it would be nearly another ten years before we had anyone else “Make it to State.” Just like other sports such as volleyball and basketball, the swim team must compete at the district level, then qualify for a chance to compete at the State level. 

When Coach Destiny Mitchell took over the team in the early 2000’s, our State qualifiers began to steadily increase. The average number of swimmers who made it to State between 2005-2015 was anywhere from 4-12. 

