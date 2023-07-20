When the T-or-C TigerSharks joined the Sundance Aquatic Association in 1994, we qualified two 8-year old and under swimmers to the State Championships. After that, it would be nearly another ten years before we had anyone else “Make it to State.” Just like other sports such as volleyball and basketball, the swim team must compete at the district level, then qualify for a chance to compete at the State level.
When Coach Destiny Mitchell took over the team in the early 2000’s, our State qualifiers began to steadily increase. The average number of swimmers who made it to State between 2005-2015 was anywhere from 4-12.
We have likewise only had a handful of swimmers that ever cracked their way into the top eight, let alone the top three. We compete against swimmers aged 5-18, who compete year-round, have personal coaches and spend an average of two to four hours a day, year-round in the pool. This is why the first ten years we were in Sundance it was extremely difficult to crack our way into this prestigious competition. But the past few years, things have changed.
Covid broke many systems and affected a myriad of sectors. One of the hardest hit, was recreation. Swimming pools closed and folded left and right. Pools don’t make money as a general rule but have a better opportunity of surviving if they are supported by a school, or a country club, or some other moneymaking entity. With pools collapsing in 2002, we saw an equal hit taken in the recreational staff community, no lifeguards or pool managers means no swimmers. This has been advantageous for our team, but a true loss across the nation.
I give the general history of the competitive nature of Sundance and our involvement not as an excuse to why we have been so successful recently, but as an incentive for future swimmers to consider the possibilities of their potential. In 2022, we qualified a whopping 20 of 35 swimmers in individual events to the State Championships. We took the majority of the rest of the team who qualified for relay events as well. This year we topped that, with 24 individual qualifiers, many of them first time swimmers and many more qualified for the specific age group relays. I was beyond stunned and amazed. These swimmers worked through numerous trials and tribulations to make it to where they are today, some achieving personal bests, some taking second place in the State and some just being able to manage swimming 100 meters of a stroke on their own terms. Each of these accomplishments are equal in my book.
I would however, like to commend these specific swimmers for qualifying in their individual and relay events. May I introduce to you, your 2023, Sundance State Championship Qualifiers: Caydein Jaramillo, 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter breaststroke, Addy Cardwell, 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter backstroke, 25-meter butterfly, Daniel Tolley, 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, Wrylan Sullenger 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter breaststroke, Alaina Tolley, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly, Eli Wilcox, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke, Bodan Sullenger, 100-meter individual medley, 10-meter breaststroke, Shaelynn Ragsdale, 25-meter backstroke, 25-meter breaststroke, Clara Murphy, 50-meter backstroke, Aurora Young 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter breaststroke, DJ Turpen, 25-meter freestyle, Venecia Trujillo, 50-meter freestyle, Brock “The Brocket” Boone, 50-meter freestyle, Charlie Keeling, 100-meter freestyle, Elsa Legarda, 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke, Desaray Turpen, 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke, Ezra Talavera, 100-meter freestyle, Cormac Murphy, 50-meter breaststroke, Kiyllie Turpen, 100-meter breaststroke, Drew Tolley, 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly, Thomas Flores, 25-meter butterfly, Hayleigh Frazier, 50-meter butterfly. Teammates Sophia Young, Caleb Legarda, Calililly Blackburn, Illyana Ainsley-Mancuso, Bridger Murphy and Felicity Jaramillo joined the team for the relays. Honorable mentions go out to Kamryn Rhoades, Levi Napie, and Bailey Napie, for competing in districts. Also valued members of our team but unable to compete at state were Greyson Dankert, Brookie Blackburn, Ian Tolley, Jackson Tolley, Chloe Legarda, and Lucas Ragsdale. Congratulations to all of our TigerSharks! Way to go at State!
This is a parent run, community supported and funded, youth-activity, and I would like to thank some special people that continue to make it happen. Thank you to Ingo Hoeppner and A.C.T. for allowing us to utilize your youth non-profit, Cathy Boone our loyal Secretary-Treasurer, to Flint Pape others that helped the swim team, to Coach Destiny Mitchell for keeping it going over the years, tirelessly yet dedicated, and to the numerous parents who stepped up, each and every meet, to help volunteer and keep this organization alive! Thank you to our individual scholarship sponsors including Leslie Clark, Merry Jo Fahl, Kay Miller, and Brandy Apodaca. Super thanks to Frank Corcoran and the Sierra Vista Hospital for sponsoring our pool rental fees, plus our swim caps. We are happy to say that we are a walking wet billboard for you wherever we go now. And also thank you to the community for your continued support of our program, and future endeavors. Together, we really can make a difference!
