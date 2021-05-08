The Tigers were in the biggest dance, the 3A State Championship Finals. It was late in the fourth quarter and the Tigers were up by two in what had been the tightest of contests. Sandia Prep was in bounding the ball with 24.9 seconds on the clock, after a Ruben Garcia free throw had given the Tigers a two point lead. If Tiger defense held, and no one fouled, they could walk out with the title. Then the unthinkable happened, From out on the wing, Sandia Prep buries a three pointer.
There were 7.7 seconds left on the clock, and now the Tigers were down one point, 42-43. A time out was called. Their fans were already celebrating along with a few Sundevils on the court. Some of our fans could feel their own hearts in their throats. There was really only one play. Aljon Pinili inbounded the ball into co-captain, Verrels Lukman's hands. Lukman drove the length of the court in a flash and without any hesitation, took it up and hard to the hoop. Drawing hard contact, he got the foul call and went to the line. Now the clock stood at 4.3 seconds. An eternity in basketball.
Lukman stood at the line. A place he was very familiar with. Two years ago, in the final second of overtime, it was there that he sank the free throws and secured the championship. Lukman drains the first and ties the score, then drains the second, to give the Tigers a one point lead. But there were those 4.3 seconds.
Sandia Prep inbounds the ball and dishes it out, but springing from behind the Sundevel he was guarding, Randin Gossett steals the ball on the pass. They are forced to foul him. Now the clock reads 0:00.03, just three tenths of a second as Gossett goes to the line for two. He sinks the first to score the final point of the game. Missing the second (on purpose?) the ball bounces off the rim, starting the clock for those three tenths of a second. Tigers Win, 45-43.
Now it was the Tigers and all their fans, and an entire community back home who were celebrating.
Against a much taller, bigger team that across the state almost everyone expected to win the matchup, the Tigers won. They earned the victory by putting in a year of maximum effort, of dedication to team first, a year of sacrifice and hard work, a year of each one of them believing that they could build something greater than themselves. And they earned it by sheer force of will.
Championship medals, banner and the coveted Blue Trophy were handed over to our Tigers at mid-court of the Pit. The Tigers had earned their second title in three years.
So let's flash back a bit.
When the season finally began, almost no one outside the Tigers themselves, a few die-hard Their fans and one old sports reporter believed they could take it all and earn the Blue Trophy. When the first half of the regular season was done, the Tigers stood at 5-1 and faced a daunting task. All six district games, usually the toughest a team faces, would be played by the Tigers in just six days. One a day. Then the Tigers rose. The Tigers faced this unprecedented schedule like they have faced everything, with heart, intensity and a determination to take care of unfinished business.
The Tigers swept through district undefeated and entered the playoffs at 11-1 and the number two seed. They dispatched foe after foe to reach the finals, and there, once again, they took care of business.
The final game was one of the closest they had been in. The Tigers started slow, falling behind 6-11 with a little more than two minutes left in the first. Then, having sized up their opponents, they went to work. By the quarter's end the score was tied, 11-11, and after that there were only a few seconds where there were more than two points separating the two teams.
The Tigers were up 23-20 at the half of this defensive slug-fest. By the end of three, it was still Tigers on top, 28-27. In the final period the lead changed seven times. The final one was the one that mattered, and it was the Tigers who were on top.
in a game where every single Tiger was essential to secure the victory, Lukman had 14 points and Pinili 11, including two three-pointers, the Tiger's only threes in the game. Rounding out the scoring were Randin Gossett's eight and Ruben Garcia with five, co-captain Nathan Salcido with four and Ethan Flores chipping in three.
The game however, was won by the defense. Sandia Prep had been averaging about 65 points a game through the season. Then they ran into a Tiger wall.
The Tigers celebrated with their fans at the entrance to the Pit before boarding the bus for the ride back home, where a jubilant community waited to parade through town and celebrate with them
