Tiger intensity was there on the court for all to see, in the Valentine’s Day triple-header in the Den, but three-pointers and free throws were the thorn in the side of our Tigers in their home loss to Socorro on Tuesday, 47-42. Finding the solution to opponent’s long-range bombardment has been a problem this season. Socorro dropped eight of them on the Tigers, for 24 points of their total. In fact, only 12 of their points were from conventional two-point baskets. The number of trips to the line were nearly even, with the Tigers earing 18 attempts and the Warrior 21, but while the Tigers bought a point with just seven of their attempts, their guests sank 11, nearly the entire five-point margin in the loss.
District games are always guaranteed to raise the level of intensity several notches up for the rest of the regular season, and this one was no exception There was plenty on the line for both teams.
The Tigers came out playing a tight solid defense, as both teams worked hard to score in the first quarter. More than a minute into the game, Socorro struck first with a pair from the charity stripe. The Tigers quickly answered on the next possession with a Kaidyn Lanham put back off an offensive rebound.
The score bounced around a little in the first, but stayed tight, ending the quarter with just a point between the teams, 12-11 but not in the Tiger’s favor. After two quarters the gap widened, and the teams went into the intermission with the Tigers looking at the wrong side of a 28-20 score on the board.
In the second half, the Tiger defense turned it up a notch in the third quarter, allowing just eight Warrior points. But on the negative side, they were only able to put up seven Tiger points and the deficit grew by a point to 36-27 heading into the final period.
In the fourth, while Tiger’s started scoring more, their 15, while hard earned couldn’t quite bridge the gap. Holding Socorro to 11 helped, but not enough to avoid the loss.
While Socorro was able to secure the District championship on our court, the road to the state playoffs got a lot tougher for our Tigers who are still in the hunt.
Tiger big man Ethan Flores led the way in scoring, with 15 points, followed by Dominic Padilla, who in his first game back from the injured list notched eight more.
The Tiger boys’ JV squad earned a win to start out the evening triple-header, coming away with a 54-46 victory over their Socorro counterparts. Moises Echavarria came away with top gun honors, with 16 points, 12 of them from the free throw line, earned with hard drives to the bucket. Point guard Rey Ariola added in 11 more.
•The Tigers earned a victory on the road Friday, traveling to Cobre to beat the Indians 50-40, on their court to complete the sweep against them this season. Leading the way in point production was Chino Gomez who tallied 15 points of his team’s win.
The regular season comes to an end Friday, with the Tigers on the road, competing to beat Hatch for the second time in this season’s series. Next week, we start the District 3AAA tournament, dates and opponents will be announced soon.
