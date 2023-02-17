Tiger intensity was there on the court for all to see, in the Valentine’s Day triple-header in the Den, but three-pointers and free throws were the thorn in the side of our Tigers in their home loss to Socorro on Tuesday, 47-42. Finding the solution to opponent’s long-range bombardment has been a problem this season. Socorro dropped eight of them on the Tigers, for 24 points of their total. In fact, only 12 of their points were from conventional two-point baskets. The number of trips to the line were nearly even, with the Tigers earing 18 attempts and the Warrior 21, but while the Tigers bought a point with just seven of their attempts, their guests sank 11, nearly the entire five-point margin in the loss.

District games are always guaranteed to raise the level of intensity several notches up for the rest of the regular season, and this one was no exception There was plenty on the line for both teams.

