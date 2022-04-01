A little home cooking was just what the Tigers needed. Facing off against Mesilla Valley on the Diamonds at Tiger Fields for a Saturday matinee, the Tigers earned a well-deserved win with the varsity besting their guests, 11-3.
The sticks were singing for the Tigers, who leapt off to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, with seemingly every Tiger connecting when they picked up the bat.
With the visitors getting first crack at the plate, it wasn’t quite three up and three down, but pretty darn close. With Tigers starting Zeke Baquera pitching from the mound, he let the first one go, walking him on balls to first. After that it was down to business. The second SonBlazer at bat connected and popped it for Tiger second baseman JJ Garcia to catch for the out. The next two at bats were Baquera strike outs, and then it was the Tiger’s turn at bat.
With Kaidyn Lanham leading off with a single, he stole second while Kameron Gonzales was warming up his bat. Gonzales also hit a single and earned the first Tiger RBI when Lanham took the opportunity to head home. Next up, Tiger designated hitter, Cody Escobar also hit a single. With two Tigers on bases, Jacob Felts picked up the bat and drove them both home for two RBIs and getting on base himself. And it just kept on going. Damian Rosas, Tiger catcher doubled and drove Felts home.
The runs ribbies just kept on coming before the Mesilla Valley team managed to get out of the inning. They didn’t do much with the opportunity at bat, though managing to put one run on the scoreboard. Garcia gave the Tigers another out at second, and Rosas caught one behind the plate for another.
The Tigers increased their lead to 10-1 by the end of two. The visitors managed to hang in to take the game to the end, with each team scoring in the third. After two scoreless innings, where it looked like the Tigers might put it away on the mercy rule, the visitors managed one more run to give the final score, 11-3, with the Tigers not needing the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.
Hot Tiger bats for the game had almost everyone involved, with Felts getting two hits and earning 3 RBIs and a pair of runs. Rosas had two hits, as well as a RBI and an earned run. JJ Garcia also a hit and a pair of both ribbies and runs. Escobar hit twice and crossed home plate three times. Zeke Baquera earned a pair of RBIs and Kameron Gonzales got one more and a run. Ty Hoskins hit and got a run, while Lanham hit twice to go with a run. Finally, relief pitcher Hunter Montoya 1 got one hit, but he more than earned his spot by his performance on the mound.
Pitching for just over four innings, Montoya struck out five Mesilla Valley players, with Baquera getting three more. The Tiger’s all-star second baseman, JJ Garcia earned 6 putouts, high for the game, both making the catch on hits, or tagging a runner before he could get to base.
•The Tigers brought home a road win from Lordsburg on Tuesday, March 29, a spectacular 11-1 win and showed just what this Tiger team is made of. They scored in each of the five innings needed to put away their hosts. At 10-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, Lordsburg scored once to stay alive one more inning. In the fifth, the Tigers scored and held the Mavericks off to end the game in five.
Damian Rosas had four hits on four times at bat, and virtually every Tiger who went to the plate earned at least one RBI, with DH, Cody Escobar earning two. Hunter Montoya pitched all five innings and struck out eight Mavericks, allowing just five hits.
Next up, the Tigers travel to Tularosa on April 2 for an 11:00 a.m. Saturday matinee.
