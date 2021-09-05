The Tigers traveled to Lordsburg for week three of the football season. In what had been billed as their best, toughest test in assessing where this new look Tiger team stands, they emerged with a 34-20 victory. In a contest riddled with penalties, sometimes one piled on top of another. It was the Tigers who prevailed, dominating the previously undefeated Mavericks at their Homecoming game.
The Tiger defense, that vaunted Blue Swarm proved to be the deciding factor, stopping a Lordsburg offense at two first quarter touchdowns, and another, too little and too late in the fourth.
Though we are still compiling all the stats for this one, flags were thrown at least 35 times, with Lordsburg losing over 100 yards to penalties and the Tigers the Tigers around 80. It spoke to the intensity and emotion with which each side was competing.
In one play, midway through the third quarter call against the Tigers for pass interference in front of the Mavericks bench, their bench emptied, and tempers nearly boiled over as both teams were called for unsportsmanlike conduct. But both managed to get their emotions in check and the game continued, with each team competing with an intense ferocity.
Though that dynamic Tiger duo of greased lightning Devin Gonzales and Josiah Tidwell combined for 5 touchdowns, Gonzalez three and Tidwell, two, the deciding factor in this game was the Tigers defensive line, the vaunted Blue Swarm. Doing their work against a Lordsburg team that had wins in their first two outings, amassing 50 points in one and 60 in the other, the Tiger defense held strong, and in doing so got inside their heads, forcing them to make multiple mistakes and draw numerous penalties.
The first half ended tied, 14-14. Gonzalez returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in the opening seconds of the second quarter, getting the Tigers in the scoreboard. Just a minute later, in the midst of what looked like another successful Mavericks drive, Tidwell picked off a pass and took it 40 yards in for the score tying touchdown.
It was a game with a little bit of everything, including a huge does of Tiger Heart as the team played through emotion, exhaustion and penalties to seal the deal in a game that went over three and a half hours.
In a trick play at fourth and seven from their own 21-yard line, backs against the wall, the Tigers lined up to punt, but instead snapped the ball to JJ Garcia who ran through traffic right up the middle for 27 yards and a Tiger’s first down.
With the Mavs backed up to their own one-yard line and throwing a lateral screen pass, the Tiger’s Ethan Flores and Victor Munoz teamed up to bring the Mav’s receiver down in the end zone for two Tiger’s points off the safety.
Getting the ball on a free kick after the safety, it was Gonzalez again, receiving the kick at midfield, and running it all the way back for another touchdown.
Even with the chest-thumping and roar worthy Tiger scoring, defensive plays were the heroes. Mason Runyan breaking up one touchdown run with a flying leap to bring the Maverick down Sammy Acosta sacking the Lordsburg quarterback for a loss, Matthew Rodriguez creating havoc in the Mavericks line, and Logan Taylor repeatedly taking down anybody and everybody on the Lordsburg team who had the ball. All in all, it was an exciting night of football, from beginning to end.
Be sure to look back here for an in-depth update filled with Tiger stats on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.