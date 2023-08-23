It wasn't the debut game we had hoped for. It wasn't what the Tigers trained for all summer, but the season opened August 18, with a 54-0 loss to a dominant Tularosa Wildcat team. It most of all wasn't the game the Tiger student athletes hoped to give new Head Coach Dennis Barnes, their coaching staff and their fans. While the loss showed the Tigers where the work was to be done, and there is plenty to do, it also highlighted a few stellar plays and showed a glimmer of the promise that this very young team has going forward into the season.
With 15 of the Tigers on the team equally split between freshmen and sophomores and just five seniors along with six juniors we knew that building this team into a contender was not going to happen overnight. Despite the lopsided loss, the Tigers pushed hard against their older, more experienced guests, never giving up. Along the way, despite mis-ques and mistakes, they still treated their fans to some truly exciting plays.
Despite an opening kickoff, by senior Rodrigo Reyes, a fine 45-yard kick that the Wildcats received on their 15-yard line, the Tigers were on the ropes throughout this one. A porous defense let the Wildcats the kick back to score on the first play.
The best success the Tigers had all night was with QB Kaidyn Lanham handing the ball off to Caden Chatfield, who picked up 43 yards rushing, almost all in the first quarter. The Tigers aerial game was stymied by Wildcat defender, with Lanham connecting on just 4 of 21 attempts. Tiger’s wide receiver Ashton Garcia snagged two of the seven thrown his way, for a total of 49 yards. In one of the most exciting plays for the Tigers was midway through the first quarter. At third and 26 yards, Lanham connected on a short pass to Garcia who picked up a couple key blocks and battled his way 29 yards, past midfield for a Tiger’s first down.
The fastest changeover from elation to agony came late in the second quarter. With the line of scrimmage near midfield the Wildcat QB launched on long down the middle. Leaping and reaching up high, Tiger’s wide receiver Dominic Padilla, playing free safety on defense, leapt high and reached high for the pick, intercepting on the 4-yard line what would surely have been a scoring pass. One play later came the agony. Scrambling and under pressure in the end zone after the snap, Lanham had to unload to avoid a safety, his pass to Garcia was intercepted by a Wildcat defender who scored off the pick.
With the game sitting at a grim 48-0 at the half, it ended four minutes and fifty seconds onto the third quarter, when it was ended on one final touchdown by the visitors.
Putting a little fight on defense, Tiger’s Lucas Basile was credited with seven tackles, foir of them solo, while Tristan Polanco and Ashton Garcia each put the stop on Wildcat drives, four times each.
This was an outing the Tigers need to learn from, grow through and then put behind them. As Coach knows, the only game that matters is the one you are now facing. As this issue of the Sentinel hits the streets, the Hot Springs Tigers are headed to Capitan, where they are determined to be the Tiger team that emerges with the win.
