The Tiger's varsity and JV both upped their season record to 4-1 with Saturday wins at home in the Den taking on the Chaparral Lobos. It was the second meeting of these teams in three days. The varsity was coming off a Thursday road victory over the Lobos, where they brought home the win.
Back for Saturday's rematch the Tigers started strong and never let up, taking the match in straight sets, winning them, 25-13, 25-17 and 25-21. In the thrilling victory, the Tigers showed why they have been so dominant through the first third of the season. It can be summed up with two major factors, a wealth of skilled talent and teamwork among athletes who love competing together and will do what it takes to get the win.
Whether it's laser sharp kills from the front line of Carina Apodaca, Logan Woods, Hannah Hawkins, or really any one of seven or more who might be on the front line at any given moment, or bullet-like serves, solid wall of blocking and acrobatic digs and saves, this team is providing both wins and plenty of excitement.
The JV started the Saturday action, taking the second set, 25-18 and the tie-breaking third set 15-13 after falling in the first set 26-24. Though they are called the Junior Varsity, I think, varsity in waiting is a better description. At least half pull double duty, working with both squads, and the remainder possess skill and talent enough to insure that Tiger fans will have plenty to cheer about in the years ahead.
Next up is a trip south for a Monday evening match against our old foe, the Hatch Valley Bears. Be sure to see a full game write-up of these in Friday's Sentinel.
