Home cooking in the Den was the meal the Tigers needed, getting the 49-44 win over the Cobre Indians, February 11, leaving just two more games in the regular season.
With a slow start, something that has plagued the Tigers this season, Cobre took a quick lead by scoring first, holding that 0-2 lead for just half a minute, before Tiger big man Ethan Flores knotted up the score, grabbing an offensive rebound and sticking it for two.
The Cobre team came back a minute later, taking a 2-4 lead, then building it to 2-6 until the Tiger’s Gavin McClintock knocked down two from the line after getting fouled. Down two, 4-6, but having trouble putting it into gear through the first stanza, they gave up a three-pointer in the final minute and a two that Cobre dropped in a couple seconds before the horn.
Looking up from that 4-11 hole was all the second quarter the Tigers needed to put the pedal to the metal. Flores again struck first, scoring two from the paint. Through the second stanza, the Tigers held Cobre to just five slim points while dropping in 15 Tiger points.
Randin Gossett knocked down six of his 12 points. Joined by contributions from McClintock and Colton Montoya and a three-pointer, phoned in long distance from Dominic Padilla, the Tigers took their 19-16 lead into the half.
The Tigers came out of the locker room for the third quarter after some motivational words from Coach Bean and built on their lead. More Tigers got into the books. Tiger guard Reyn Ariola and Kaidyn Lanham both joining Gossett, Flores, McClintock and Montoya in scoring 13 in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter both teams made their push. The Tigers put up 17 points, but the Cobre squad wasn’t going to roll over. It was a battle to the end. Victor Munoz split a pair from the line, giving the Tigers their biggest lead of the game, 41-30, with three minutes and change left in regulation.
A couple turnovers and defensive lapses came close to letting the visitors back in. In just 90 seconds the 11-point Tiger lead dwindled to three. A quick Montoya bucket gave the Tigers a little breathing room, at 45-40 with just 1:16 showing on the clock. Tiger guard Sammy Regalado answered the call, knocking down a put-back two with under a minute showing, and Randin Gossett sealed the deal. Fouled on a drive to the basket, he drilled both from the line with 12 seconds left.
•The Tigers dropped one on the road in Socorro in a high scoring 52-79 battle with the number two team in the state. Details still forthcoming on that one. The Tigers wrapped up their regular season on Friday, February 18 at home in the Den, defeating Hatch 55-20. Article and pics on that coming soon.
Next Up, the Tiger Boys will face Hatch in round one of the District 3-3A Tournament in a Tiger Tournament Double-Header, Tuesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. at home in the Den. The Tiger Girls will lead off before them in the front end of the double-header, at 5:30 p.m. in the Den.
