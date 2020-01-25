The Tiger's boys basketball team swept all three games in the Den against visiting Ruidoso Warriors on Friday night. The C-Team, JV and Varsity teams all winning their games. The C-Team came away with a 47-23 win and the JV rolled over their opponents, 54-39. For the Tiger Varsity, the 49-42 win was tough fought from beginning to end.
Also for the varsity, the win spelled the end of a marathon run in the season, having competed in seven games in the ten day stretching back to the win at Lordsburg, Tuesday, January 14, two days before beginning the Hope Tournament. They head to Tularosa next Tuesday, the final outing before district action starts, with an historic, 17-2 season record.
After cheering on their brothers in the first two games of the evening, the Tigers hit the court knowing they were in for a hard battle. Ruidoso was the last of seven straight matchups with larger, 4A teams in the Tiges schedule.
After falling behind by 6 at the half, they dug themslves out in a flurry of four three-pointers, two each by Nathan Salcido and Verrels Lukman. Finally taking in the last minute of the third quarter and ever giving it up. In the fourth, they held their guests to just three points. Finally at the horn, sprinting off the court with the win, having left everything they had out there.
Now they get a day or two of well earned rest, and then prepare for Tularosa and district. After that, in the post season the district tournament and state are waiting. Look for a full write up in Friday's Sentinel.
