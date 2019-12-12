The Tigers boys varsity basketball team hit the road this morning, headed for the Wingate Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament. The tournament runs December 12-14. The Tigers will face off against the Zuni Thunderbirds today at 4:30 p.m.with Friday and Saturday competition to be determined. The Tigers are taking a 4-0 record on the road with them, determined to bring wins home from their ninth straight appearance at the Wingate Tournament.
Tigers Tournament Bound
Jim Shiley
Reporter
