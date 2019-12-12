The Tigers boys varsity basketball team hit the road this morning, headed for the Wingate Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament. The tournament runs December 12-14. The Tigers will face off against the Zuni Thunderbirds today at 4:30 p.m.with Friday and Saturday competition to be determined. The Tigers are taking a 4-0 record on the road with them, determined to bring wins home from their ninth straight appearance at the Wingate Tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.