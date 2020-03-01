Mark your calendars. The Tigers Boys Basketball Team is seeded number two in the 3A State Championship Playoffs and will host their first round game at home in the Den. The date is set for Saturday, March 7 and their opponent will be 15 seed Socorro. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.
The Tigers, along with family, friends and fans gathered at Bedroxx Bowling Center to watch the NMAA Bracket Selection Show on Sunday evening. The bracket party included pizza, wings and drinks as well as bowling but it was the NMAA Bracket Selection Broadcast, playing on all the Bedroxx TV's that was front and center for the crowd of Tigers and their supporters.
The playoffs will continue in Albuquerque with the 3A Boys Quarterfinals scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, at the Santa Ana Star Center. The semi-finals and finals to be held in the Pit at Dreamstyle Arena Friday and Saturday, March 13-14,
Watch here and in Friday's Sentinel for further information, as well as on KCHS Radio, 1400 AM and 101.9 FM
